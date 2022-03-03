Get your hands on exclusive tech at Lazada’s Online Tech Show during 3.3 Triple Joy Fiesta

Hello Annual Gadget Upgrades! For technophiles, the year doesn’t really begin until March, because that’s when Singapore kicks off its first major gadget and IT sale, and few are as highly anticipated as Lazada’s Online Tech Show, back this year from March 3 to 5, 2022!

From the latest laptops, smartphones, tablets to game consoles, this is the best time for techies to check items off their wishlists, add to cart, and save big because we’re talking discounts up to 80 per cent on the hottest items. This year’s Online Tech Show also coincides with Lazada’s 3.3 Triple Joy Fiesta, so shoppers can save more, with the likes of Lazada Bonus and stackable vouchers.

Of course, we’ve got all the details on how you can save more through a combination of Lazada offerings, including Lazzie Hunt, Midnight Brand Sales, LazLive shows and more. As always, Geek Culture has curated a list of offerings worth checking out too, so here’s how you can make the most out of Lazada’s Online Tech Show!

3.3 Triple Joy Fiesta

Start collecting now because one of the biggest ways to save is by collecting and growing your pool of Lazada Bonus daily, to maximise your final discount of $4 off every $50 spent. This means if you clock $16 in Lazada Bonus, you can get $16 off a $200 purchase, and this is on top of any other credit card promotions or vouchers you’ve collected.

So what’s eligible for Lazada Bonus? Well, as long as you see Lazada Bonus tagged items during the 3.3 Triple Joy Fiesta event, it means you can get bonus discounts! This starts from March 2 onwards so remember, the more bonuses you collect, the more savings you make!

After March 2, shoppers can enjoy an additional 33 per cent off on their purchases up until March 5 via their Buy 3 and Get 33 per cent Off promotion! Your discounts will grow when you purchase three qualifying products from selected brands, so make sure you have a whole list prepared when the sale goes live on March 3. Stack this with the Lazada Bonus and other vouchers, and you basically get more bang for buck.

Lazzie Hunt

From now till March 5, collect various Lazzies by completing a series of daily tasks, including answering quizzes, check-ins, sending a friend a Lazzie, browsing deal pages and other missions. The more Lazzies you gain on this hunt, the more vouchers you can exchange it for!

On top of vouchers, you can also exchange Lazzies for prizes including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Razer Gaming Chair and more. And as part of Lazada’s giveaway, look out for a chance to win rebates of up to $3,333, so you best prepare to hunt Lazzie down as often as you can!

There are five different Lazzie characters to collect — Carnival, Basketball, Boxing, Swimming and Football.

Different Lazzie characters can be combined to exchange for different types of vouchers and gifts, so gather your friends, play together (it’s recommended you do so, because some of the quiz questions need some quick thinking and general knowledge, so Ask A Friend if you get stumped) and pick up those Lazzies to exchange them for bigger vouchers! You never know when you’re going to need them!

Taking place from 12am to 2am on March 3, shoppers can get up to over 70 per cent off on top of additional store vouchers on participating brands including Acer, Bose, HP, JBL, Logitech, PRISM+ and more! Yes, we know it’s a Thursday (March 3) and you have work the next day, but if you want the best deals you best keep your eyes peeled!

LazLive programmes

Techies can also find sweet deals and bundle sales when they tune in to LazLive! Check out the program list below:

Details Show Deals and rewards March 3, 8pm GuessIT Stand a chance to win Lazada shopping vouchers when you correctly guess the prices of showcased products. Think the price is right! March 4, 6pm Laz Tech Talk Viewers can win freebies along the way as the hosts introduce the latest launches on Lazada. March 5, 5pm Laz Tech & Go Stand a chance to grab LazLive vouchers as well as the chance to purchase exclusive bundles only available during this segment. There are only 7 bundles so fastest fingers first!

Exclusive launch of Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 4G

This year’s Online Tech Show just got more exciting with the exclusive launch of Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 4G. The new phone features a 64MP high resolution main camera, a triple camera setup that includes an 8MP Ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay that supports DCI-P3, as well as 33W fast-charging 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G also features a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Coming in Power Black, Poco Yellow and Cool Blue, shoppers can get the new Poco M4 Pro on Lazada exclusively for an early bird price of $299 for the 128GB + 6GB RAM model (RRP $349), and $349 for the 256GB + 8GB RAM model (RRP $399).

Exclusively available on Lazada, this offer is only valid on March 3 and 4.

Geek Culture’s top picks!

Alright, this is possibly the section most exciting for techies who want to get their hands on something new, but can’t quite figure out what to get. To that, we say — fear not, Geek Culture’s got you!

Here are our top picks for the Lazada Online Tech Show.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate 100 per cent RGB Gaming Keyboard

ASUS Strix Flare II Animate is a full-size mechanical gaming keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting. Some additions to the hardware include a dedicated media playback cluster, a hot-swap PCB for easy changing of switches, and its namesake dot matrix LED light panel. It also features an 8K polling rate and has sound dampening foam built into the chassis to improve acoustics.

Sale price: $349 (UP $399)

ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset

The new ROG Delta S Animate from ASUS is a high-quality gaming headset that gives you an immersive gaming experience. The headset is equipped with hi-fi-grade ESS 9281 Quad DAC, ASUS AI Noise-Canceling microphone, and still manages to weigh only 310g so you can use your headset for long sessions with comfort.

Sale price: $379 (UP $419)

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Multi-band GPS Watch

Garmin‘s smartwatches have always been known to be tough with the capacity to literally weather storms. When it comes to the smartwatch for the adventurer or outdoorsman, the functionality of Garmin’s fenix 7 series is hard to match. The fenix 7X features a built-in flashlight, a better solar conversion technology, which effectively triples the battery life over the previous series and comes in three sizes — 42mm fenix 7S, 47mm fenix 7, and 51mm fēnix 7X.

Sale price: $1,199 (UP $1,699)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Dave2D

This powerhouse 15.6-inch laptop is armed with everything you need for an intense and satisfying gaming session. With a powerful mobile processor and graphics card, FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Dolby Vision, Nahimic 3D audio and the Legion Truestrike keyboard, this laptop is going to provide smooth gameplay, crisp visuals and rich audio.

Sale price: $2,599 (UP $3,199)

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

How does one even live without an air fryer? If you don’t already own one, then you definitely should. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer provides users with two baskets to not only fry their goods in, but also roast, air broil, bake and dehydrate too. The Dual Zone Air Fryer also means you get to cook two dishes, two different ways at the same time.

Sale price: $292.20 (UP $499)

Nintendo Switch Console OLED

Need we say more? The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired Lan port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. You can play with your Nintendo Switch in three different modes: TV mode, Tabletop mode and Handheld mode. At this point, we don’t think we need to do anymore convincing as to why every geek should have a Nintendo Switch.

Sale price: $489 (UP $549)

The Lazada Online Tech Show is setting up to be a hot tech show with the best sales and deals on some of the latest tech so make sure you mark the dates March 2 to 5, 2022 on your calendar to not miss it!

But before we wrap up, don’t forget to pick up something for that wonderful woman in your life — mother, sister, girlfriend or wife. Metro, the first local department store to have an online presence on Lazada, is also celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, with 80 per cent off on the Metro LazMallStore. Check out the store’s exclusive range of luxe Sisley cosmetics, as well as their extensive selection of fragrances for men and women.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.