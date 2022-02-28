Grab top tech and game deals during Shopee's 3.3 Kick Off Sale

To celebrate all consumers, Shopee is kicking off its first mega sale of the year — the 3.15 Consumer Day Sale, happening from Feb 26 to March 15, 2022! In the lead up to the inaugural sale, Shopee will be extending irresistible deals and promotions via its 3.3 Kickoff Sale.

Look forward to $33 Cashback available all day for everyone on March 3, and $0.01 ShopeePay deals to enjoy discounts up to 99 per cent off — available at participating partners’ offline retail stores, such as Wingstop, Nam Kee Pau and Boost!

Whether you’re looking for new home appliances, portable gadgets or gaming setups, Shopee has everything you need and more, kickstarting with three shopping days that feature various types of tech for your home:

Feb 26: Home Appliances Day

Feb 27: Mobile and Audio Day

Feb 28: Computer and Games Day

Each day will feature countless deals with a focus on specific types of items, making it convenient to know what you can keep a lookout for on each day.

On March 15 itself, get $50 cashback available all day for everyone and claim $6 off $50 vouchers on over 2000 brands!

If you’re a new Shopee user, enjoy $10 off your purchases with no minimum spend with the promo code "SHOPEE315DAY", limited redemptions only.

Home Appliances Day

Only on Feb 26, be prepared for amazing flash deals where you can nab dollar-saving promotions from brands like Tineco and Ecovacs throughout the day. Some highlights to look out for include "Under $800 Top Appliances" at 12am, "Up to 50 per cent off Entertainment Needs" at 10am and "Final Frenzy Deals Under $50" at 11pm.

Keep a lookout for $80 off flash vouchers that will be released at 12am, 12pm and 6pm! What’s more, you can expect the lowest tech markdowns on home appliances from brands like EuropAce, Airbot and more — all at value for money price points: $80 and under, $300 and under and $900 and under!

Home Appliances Day will also have limited time popular deals on items that shoppers have highly raved about, such as the Samsung 50″ AU7000 UHD 4K Smart TV, LG T2108VSPM2 8KG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine and Dibea FC20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Local Set.

These are essentials that every house needs, be it for entertainment, washing or cleaning. A good home appliance can save you a lot of hassle and frustration in the long run, and Home Appliances Day is a great chance to get the upgrade you’ve been wanting!

Mobile and Audio Day

Smartphones are necessities in the modern world. As such, a reliable smartphone is non-negotiable as far as daily life is concerned. Having accessories that complement your smartphone can also help you get the most out of the versatile and powerful device that has taken over the realms of work and play in countless ways.

On Feb 27, you can look forward to exciting flash deals throughout the day, comprising highlights like "Specially Curated Mobile Picks" at 12 am, "Under $300 Wireless Earbuds" at 10am and "Must-have Portable Speakers" at 6pm. Gear up for $80 flash vouchers that will be released at 12am, 12pm and 6pm! You’ll also be able to participate in a Lucky Draw to stand a chance to win the Samsung Buds 2 Graphite worth $198!

You can also expect lowest tech markdowns on mobile and audio must-haves from brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus! What’s more, brace yourselves for Limited Time Mega Deals that include products with five-star reviews! Look forward to products like the JBL Flip 5 and Jabra Elite 3!

And when it comes to sound, audiophiles will agree that a robust audio device is key. With 3D audio becoming increasingly common, those looking to spruce up their home theatre setups are spoilt for choice.

On that note, here are a few mobile and audio products that are worthy of serious consideration:

There’s no need to tussle with multiple cables, or worry about fraying cable ends with this wireless charger. Given how users tend to have multiple devices, the ability to charge three simultaneously will definitely help to lighten mental bandwidths.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) builds on the suite of features that the first Sonos Beam has, comprising specifications like a compact size, speech enhancement and touch controls. This successor, however, boasts more muscle — with a polycarbonate grille and faster chipset, on top of a sleek design. To put it simply, referring to the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) as a great choice would be an understatement!

Computer and Games Day

Games are great for stress relief and with so many choices out there, knowing where to start can sometimes be a challenge. Also, having a comfortable gaming rig can make the gaming experience that much better.

On Feb 28, you can expect enticing Flash Deals that include limited-time promotions such as "Best Laptops Picks" at 12am, "Top Monitors and Peripherals" at 10am, and "Epic Keyboard and Mice Madness" at 2pm! On top of that, you can nab $80 flash vouchers — released at 12am, 12pm and 6pm — as well as win a HP P500 series 1TB portable SSD worth $159 from their Lucky Draw.

Look forward to "Limited Time Mega Deals" where you can purchase customer favourites like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Platinum i5 and Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R3XU/R0SQ 15.6 Inches FHD IPS Laptop! There’ll also be lowest tech markdowns on products from go-to brands such as Nintendo, Seagate and more!

If you’re an avid gamer and looking for amazing upgrades, look no further — peruse our favourites from Shopee’s 3.15 Consumer Day Sale:

Dareu A87 KB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ( $89 to $129 $84.55 to $122.55)

Mechanical keyboards are all the rage now, and for good reason. A keyboard is something that has essentially replaced most of writing, and our fingers have developed stubborn muscle memory regarding the positions of keys and letters.

Thus, having a keyboard that feels good to type can make one feel that much better about the act of writing. Also, the sound that mechanical keyboards make is just so satisfying. The Dareu A87 is an affordable mechanical keyboard that works just as well as it looks.

Nowadays, gaming laptops are capable of running even the most demanding titles smoothly. The added portability and convenience also add greatly to their appeal. Aside from being extremely portable, the MSI Katana GF76 is also equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD display, RTX3060 GPU and an Intel Core i7 CPU. This is perfect for gamers who are always on-the-go!

Razer Tomahawk ATX Custom Desktop ( $3,599 to $4,239 $3,015 to $3,590)

For those eyeing a powerful upgrade, the Razer Tomahawk is worth considering. On top of its sleek Tomahawk chassis, the machine boasts a strong GPU, CPU, memory kit and fans. If you’re looking for a PC that can do exactly what you want it to, look no more.

What use is a beast of a PC if the monitor is lacking? The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor is a beaut of a 27-inch monitor. With a 165Hz refresh rate and WQHD resolution, the colours are definitely going to be vivid! It’ll also be able to display changes accurately even when running a fast-paced game.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Standard Edition is the most unique Pokémon game thus far as it echoes the familiar Pokémon formula in a fresh way. Perfect for Pokémon and RPG fans, the game explores a world where humans and Pokémons exist in spite of one another.

Gone is the GoPro clone of old, the new DJI Action 2 is all lens. Though its rear boasts a 1.76-inch OLED touch screen, users can still attach an additional OLED screen for even better usability. Be it for selfies or livestreams, the DJI Action 2 is perfect for all your camera needs.

For those who’re after even greater deals, here are more recommendations we’ve picked out for your shopping pleasure:

Games

Gaming chairs

Have a great shopping experience!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.