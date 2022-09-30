Giant beasts and ancient tech clash in Wild Hearts reveal trailer, lands February 2023

Teased earlier this month to be Electronic Arts (EA) and Koei Tecmo's take on the hunting game genre, the partners have now officially unveiled the AAA project titled Wild Hearts with a new trailer.

The game will feature unique crafting mechanics, and is set to arrive on Feb 17, 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force, Wild Hearts will take players away on an epic adventure set in fantasy feudal Japan, in the land of Azuma.

There, they'll battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology.

"Wild Hearts open up a vibrant fantasy world to players that's as untamed as it is beautiful.

"With Wild Hearts, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast-hunting game," said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo.

"We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we're excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world."

The previously peaceful Kemono has now turned into a danger to the people, altering the environments around them as well as themselves. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar.

After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled torestore balance across the region in Wild Hearts.

They can do so either solo or team up with up to two friends, with cross-play being a particularly important feature that will likely make players happy. An extended gameplay reveal on Oct 5 will see more details shared.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.