Goat Simulator 3 will assert its udder dominance on the world starting Nov 17

Hide your wife, hide your kids and whatever you do, make sure to pre-order, or in this case, pre-udder Goat Simulator 3.

Originally announced at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, it seems that developer Coffee Stain Studios has finally decided to grace us with an official release date for the game. Specifically, Pilgor and his new-and-improved army of goats will be arriving on Nov 17 for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Set on the fictional island of San Angora, the third instalment of what is arguably one of the silliest games ever made will see players asserting their goatly dominance on the local wildlife (read: residents), and if that isn't enough to paint a ridiculous mental image in your head, here's the new trailer Coffee Stain rolled out to accompany the announcement.

Not only will the new island introduce new and funky ways to harass otherwise-innocent people, but this time, Pilgor's not alone. Goat Simulator 3 will also bring in hilarious co-op and Multiplayer gameplay for up to four players, so you and your best buds can really double down on being virtual goat terrorists.

For more information, feel free to check out the official Goat Simulator 3 website, and if you'd like to pre-order the game, you'll be able to do so through the Epic Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store respectively.

