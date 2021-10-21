God of War (2018) is coming to PC on Jan 14, 2022, supports ultra-wide resolution

As of Aug 2021, 19.5 million copies of 2018's God of War on the PS4 have already been sold through, and soon, PC gamers will finally be able to experience the 2018 game.

Here are the slew of features one can expect from the PC release of God of War:

True 4k resolution and unlocked framerates.

Support for 21:9 ultra-widescreen resolution.

Higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced ambient occlusion pipeline with Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion and Screen Space Directional Occlusion.

Full integration with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling for RTX graphic cards and support for NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology.

Support for both PS4's DualShock 4 and PS5's DualSense wireless controllers in addition to a wide range of other gamepads.

Fully customisable mouse and keyboard bindings.

All purchases of God of War on PC will receive the following bonus digital content:

Death's Vow Armor sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile's Guardian shield skin

Buckler of the Forge shield skin

Shining Elven Soul shield skin

Dokkenshieldr shield skin

God of War is available for pre-purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store now and will be released on Jan 14, 2022.

READ MORE: DC FanDome: Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights new story trailers hint at greatness to come

This article was first published in Geek Culture.