God of War: Ragnarok hammers in Nov 9 release date

It is now official. Following months of speculation and seemingly no sound, Santa Monica Studio has broken the silence on God Of War: Ragnarok, setting a November 9 release date for the next adventure for Kratos and Atreus.

Together with the announcement, the team also dropped a new CG trailer for the god, showing off our heroes in action against the many dangers that stand in their way.

For fans keen to celebrate the release date announcement for God Of War: Ragnarok, you can show your love even more by getting your wallets ready for the various editions that will become available for pre-order on July 15.

Ryan Hurst, the motion capture and voice actor of Thor, and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti, showed off both the God of War Ragnarok Collector's and Jötnar Editions in an unboxing video.

In total, there are four editions for fans to choose from. Here is the breakdown:

God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition

PHOTO: Santa Monica Studio

Full Game for PS4 and PS5

16-inch Mjölnir replica

Two-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Seven-inch Vinyl Record Music by Bear Mccreary

Knowledge Keeper's Shrine

Falcon, Bear & Wolf pin set

Steelbook Display Case (No game disc included)

Legendary Draupnir ring

Brok's Dice set

Yggdrasil cloth map

Downloadable contents: Kratos Darkdale Armor, Darkdale Axe Grip, Darkdale Blades Handles, Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic), Avatar Set, Dark Horse digital mini artbook, PlayStation™4 theme, Official God of War Ragnarök digital soundtrack

Pre-Order downloadable contents: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic) — For digital pre-order and initial production of disk

This monster of an edition will go for a suggested retail price of $379.

God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition

PHOTO: Santa Monica Studio

Full Game for PS4™ and PS5™

16-inch Mjölnir replica

Two-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Knowledge Keeper's Shrine

Steelbook Display Case (No game disc included)

Dwarven Dice set

Downloadable Contents: Kratos Darkdale Armor, Darkdale Axe Grip, Darkdale Blades Handles, Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic), Avatar set, Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook, PlayStation™4 Theme, Official God of War Ragnarök digital soundtrack

Pre-Order downloadable contents: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic) — For digital pre-order and initial production of disk

This edition is going for a suggested retail price of $279.

God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition

Full Game available for PS4™ and PS5™

Dark Horse Digital Mini artbook

Kratos Darkdale armor

Atreus Darkdale attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles

Darkdale Axe Grip

Avatar set

PlayStation™4 theme

Official God of War Ragnarök digital soundtrack

This edition is going for a suggested retail price of $109.

God of War Ragnarök PS5/PS4 Standard Edition

PHOTO: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök (PS5/PS4)

Downloadable Contents — For Digital pre-order and initial production of disk

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic)

The PS4 version will cost $79.90, while the PS5 version will set you back $97.90. Players can upgrade from PS4 Standard Edition to PS5 Standard Edition for $18.

ALSO READ: God of War (2018) is coming to PC on Jan 14, 2022, supports ultra-wide resolution

This article was first published in Geek Culture.