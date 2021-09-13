GOG celebrates 55 years of Star Trek with 6 classic PC games

GOG and Activision are celebrating 55 years of Star Trek by bringing some of its most iconic and critically acclaimed video games back and updated to run well on modern-day PCs.

It’s a perfect opportunity for both devoted Trekkies and new players to discover and enjoy these amazing titles, be it for the first time, or revisiting them for the sake of nostalgia.

Every game on the list offers a different experience and the chance to meet Trekkies’ beloved characters. Each of the six games is going for a mere US$9.99 (S$13.41) over at GOG.com now and are as follows:

Star Trek: Elite Force II (2003)

Star Trek: Bridge Commander (2002)

Star Trek: Starfleet Command III (2002)

Star Trek: Away Team (2001)

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force (2000)

Star Trek: Hidden Evil (1999)

Two other games will be coming soon too, Star Trek: Armada (2000) and Star Trek: Armada II (2001).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.