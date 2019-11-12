Google Assistant gets big upgrades on Pixel phones

PHOTO: Google
Marcus Wong
Hardware Zone

Google has just announced that Pixel 4 users will get the new Google Assistant starting from today, and this will have deeper integration with the phone and better speech processing so requests can happen locally on your Pixel 4 instead of having to be sent to the cloud.

Google Assistant has also been redesigned so it takes up less screen real estate, so you can better multitask. Meanwhile, context has also been implemented into Google Assistant as promised. You can now ask for Google Assistant to "show my photos from Bali", then say "the ones at the beach" to get only pictures from the beach in Bali.

Besides these features, Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 phones will get new features as detailed in this blog post.

You can now add bokeh effects in post. GIF: Google

For one, you'll now be able to apply Portrait Blur in post to images on your Pixel. As you can see in the image above, this done by way of a simple slider. Just make your adjustments, save the image as a new file and you're done.

Call screening should help cut some of those nuisance calls. GIF: Google

Call Screen on Pixel 4 has also been updated so Google Assistant can automatically screen unknown callers and filter out detected robocalls so your phone doesn't even ring when they come in.

When it's not a robocall, your phone will ring a few moments later with helpful context about who is calling and why. This feature works on your Pixel itself, so doesn't use Wi-Fi or data.

Autozoom with Duo means you won't have to keep shifting your phone to keep everyone in. GIF: Google

Pixel 4 users will also get better calls on Duo, with an auto-framing feature that keeps your face centred during your video calls, even as you move around.

If another person joins you in the shot, the camera will adjust to keep both of you in frame, taking advantage of the Pixel 4's wide-angle lens.

Messy backgrounds can be made less distracting by blurring them. GIF: Google

When a bad connection leads to spotty audio, your Pixel 4 will also use machine learning to predict the likely next sound, reducing the disruptions to the audio feed.

The display will also refresh up to 90 times per second to reduce choppiness on your feed. Portrait filters have also been added to Duo video calls for Pixel 2, 3 and 4, so you can add bokeh effects to reduce the impact of a messy background.

Some additions for Pixel 2, 3 and 3a phones are as below:

  • The Recorder app will be added for older generations of Pixel.
  • Pixel 3 and 3a users will get Live Caption.
  • Digital Wellbeing is getting updates too. Focus mode will help you stay productive and minimise distractions by pausing apps you've selected in a single tap. You will now be able to set an automatic schedule, take a short break or end Focus mode early without disrupting your schedule.
  • Pixel 2 and 2XL will also have Flip to Shhh added to their Digital Wellbeing features.
  • With the latest update to Pixel 4, you'll also get better accuracy in Google Maps with improved on-device computing for much better location quality.

All Pixel devices will also get an update to their memory management so they proactively compress cached applications, letting you better multi-task.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Pixel Google

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES