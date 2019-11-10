Google may announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 next week

Google may be preparing to announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4, according to a report from Nikkei, citing unnamed sources.

But what's really exciting is that the 5G model has supposedly entered test production and may be unveiled as soon as Google's launch event next week, which means that the company could beat Apple to the punch in offering a 5G smartphone.

The report also says that the 5G model would be announced on top of two regular 4G Pixel smartphones. The latter two are already going into mass production and will be ready to ship after Google's product unveiling next week, one source was quoted as saying.

If the rumours are true, a 5G Pixel smartphone would be a first from a US company. It would also join giants like Samsung and Huawei in offering a 5G model, a full year ahead of the 5G iPhone's expected launch next September.