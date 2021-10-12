Google may launch a subscription bundle alongside the Pixel 6

Besides officially unveiling the Pixel 6 phones on Oct 20, Google may be announcing a new subscription bundle.

A purported screenshot uploaded by tipster @thisistechtoday describes the subscription bundle as Pixel Pass.

It is a monthly subscription that "addresses users' mobile needs end-to-end" and includes Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium and network coverage from Google Fi.

There is also mention of an extended device warranty.

At the moment, it is unknown how much Google will charge for Pixel Pass and whether it will be available outside of the US.

A recent leak suggests the Pixel 6 will get five years of software updates.

@thisistechtoday also shared the US$849 (S$1,151) Pixel 6 will come in three colours (kinda coral, sorta seafoam, stormy black) and the US$1,099 Pixel 6 Pro will come in sorta sunny, cloudy white and stormy black.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.