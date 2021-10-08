Google Pixel 6 leaks detail 23W wireless charging stand and more

There's still a little under two weeks to the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on Oct 19, but some details are already starting to surface.

Courtesy of multiple leaked images by Evan Blass, we now have our best look at the new features coming to the flagship smartphone, including a second-gen Pixel Stand wireless charger, user interface details, and camera specs.

The visuals seem to confirm an upgraded Pixel Stand, which is believed to support 23W fast charging this time round - more than double of that offered by Google's first-gen 10W wireless charger introduced with the Pixel 3.

In addition to a rumoured built-in fan for cooling, the wireless charger is also expected to allow switching between Performance Mode and Quiet Mode, depending on the user's preference for faster charge or silence.

Media playback and smart home controls can be seen on the interface as well.

Not much is known about the face unlock functionality, except that it appears only in one image on a settings page titled "Security".

Previously included on the Pixel 4, the feature was subsequently removed from the Pixel 5 lineup released last year, so it'd be nice to have it return for this iteration (and beyond, hopefully).

A three-camera setup, meanwhile, is revealed to be on the rear of the Pixel 6 Pro, with 12-megapixel, 48-megapixel, and 50-megapixel sensors flanking the main camera.

Other shots include a glimpse of its charger, which won't come in the box, and photos of the smartphone splashed with water, thus suggesting an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

An important element notably absent from the list is the Pixel 6's custom-designed Tensor processor, built to improve the machine-learning capabilities of the phones.

While information remains sparse on this front, it should be exciting to see what the tech giant has up their sleeves when the family drops in two weeks' time.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.