Google will unveil the Pixel 6 on Oct 19

After the deluge of Apple iPhones and Microsoft Surface news and launches, it’s time for Google to take the stage.

Given how Google hasn’t been that consistent in their phone rollouts (their budget range is great, premium…not so much), the Pixel 6 looks like a step in the right direction.

It’s been leaked many times over but we’re really looking forward to seeing how their new tensor processor fares.

Mark your calendars down for Oct 19, 2021, their official website is all sorts of fancy too! Perhaps a suggestion of the upcoming available phone colours too?

Will we see a flip or folding phone too? If it’s anything like the Samsung Z Flip 3, it’s bound to turn heads.

