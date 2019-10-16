Google’s new Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Nest Mini available for pre-order in Singapore now

PHOTO: Google Store screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Just minutes after this year’s Made by Google keynote ended, the Google Store in Singapore refreshed to offer just a portion of all the new gizmos and hardware the tech giant announced earlier today (Oct 16). 

With an emphasis on how technology should be able to “fade into the background”, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh also highlighted how the company’s fulfilling its promise with environmentally sustainable practices and carbon-neutral operations. Did you know that a recycled plastic bottle can create enough plastic fabric to cover two Google Home Mini units? Huh, neat. 

While that’s honestly great and all, the people wanted hardware news and Google delivered — despite their products getting leaked pretty openly since January. "Leaked" being an understatement. 

In any case, customers in Singapore didn’t have to wait that long to find out more about the slate of new Google products because they’re already available for pre-order online today, hours before the official launch event here. 

PHOTO: Google Store screengrab

While the keynote went into length about its new Chromebook laptop Pixelbook Go, it looks like folks here will only get to purchase Google’s latest Pixel 4 smartphones, the new and improved Home Mini Nest Mini, and mesh-router-but-also-smart-speaker Nest Wifi. No pre-orders are available for the Nest Wifi though; there's a waiting list instead.

We won’t get too deep into each of the devices' specs and capabilities (you really can get all the info you need on the Google Store right now), but here’s a summary of their highlights.

(Hastily-made) Table: AsiaOne

Here, have some promo videos too. 

Oh, and the ultra-hyped Google Stadia is launching on Nov 19, but gamers in Singapore will probably not get to experience it in all its cloud gaming glory till sometime next year. 

Or maybe there’ll be some surprises in store. Who knows, really — just stay tuned after we’re done with Google’s hardware launch event later today. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

