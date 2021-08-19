Google officially announces the Pixel 5a with 5G and a bigger battery

Google just officially unveiled the Pixel 5a with 5G.

If you recall, Google announced the Pixel 5a four months ago in response to rumours that the phone was cancelled due to the global chip shortage. Now that it's official, let's take a look at its specs.

Compared to the 6.2-inch OLED display on the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5a comes with a slightly bigger OLED display at 6.34-inches. Display resolution is still at 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 5a also has a bigger battery capacity at 4,680mAh, a modest upgrade from the 3,885mAh battery on the Pixel 4a. Google claims the Pixel 5a can last a full day of normal use or two days with Extreme Battery Saver mode. It is the first Pixel A-series phone to have IP67 water and dust resistance.

Processor, RAM and camera specs remain the same; the Pixel 5a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It uses the same 12MP main camera and 16MP ultra-wide lens with an 8MP selfie camera.

Other specs include a rear fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an 18W charger. The Pixel 5a comes in only one colour option, Mostly Black with forest green undertones and an olive-coloured power button.

The Pixel 5a with 5G is available for pre-order in the US and Japan today for US$449 (S$613). Shipment will begin from Aug 26.