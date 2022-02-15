The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally in Singapore

After 5 months since its initial announcement in October 2021, the Pixel 6 from Google is now available for purchase in Singapore.

If you’ve waited patiently and have not used a shipping service in between then and now, you’d be hearted to hear that the prices are not too inflated as well. This probably has to do with the ongoing release of other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Here’s a quick look at the models available –

Model Colour Size Price Pixel 6 Stormy BlackSorta Seafoam 128GB $999 Pixel 6 Pro Stormy BlackCloudy White 128GB $1,299

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available for purchase directly on the Google Store from Feb 15 onwards. Variety wise, we are actually missing the colourways that make the Pixel 6 unique. We’re missing Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam for the Pixel 6 and Sorta Sunny for the Pixel 6 Pro. Hopefully, these would make its appearance down the line.

Opting to go with their own processor, the Google Pixel 6 features Google’s very own Tensor chip and the going has been rather mixed since launch. The phone has seen some software issues which has led to delays in updates. While it might not be as bad as reported, it does benefit from being later to the market.

What we are really looking forward to is the impressive Live Translate feature and see how well it really performs in real life! Do let us know if you’re planning to pick up the Pixel 6 in Singapore!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.