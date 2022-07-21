Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for pre-order here in Singapore, and Google Wallet is now available in the Play Store as well.

The Pixel 6a is an even more streamlined version of the Pixel 6 phones and features the same Google Tensor SoC found on its more expensive siblings to ensure that you have access to the key features despite a cheaper price tag.

This includes features such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Night Sight and live translation.

The muted tones of the Pixel phones stand out without being ‘loud’

PHOTO: Google

Sure, you give up that fancy 50MP camera for a modest 12.2MP one, and the OLED display only has a refresh rate of 60Hz, but for those who are just interested in the AI- and ML-powered features, the Pixel 6a is perfect for the job.

The Pixel Buds Pro bears the unmistakable stamp of Google’s design language.

PHOTO: Google

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s premium true wireless earbuds with features that check all the boxes – custom 11mm speaker driver for a full sound, active noise cancellation, wireless Qi-charging, IPX4 water resistance, and Volume EQ for a balanced sound regardless of volume.

It also has multipoint connectivity and a battery life of up to 12 hours (33 with the charging case).

The Pixel 6a starts at $749 (128GB, available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colours) while Pixel Buds Pro is priced at $299.

Online pre-orders for both start today on the Google Store, Amazon SG, Courts Online, Challenger Online, and Shopee, and will be available online and in-stores from July 28, 2022.

Google Wallet arrives in Singapore

Google explains how the two apps work hand in hand in Singapore.

PHOTO: Google

Google Wallet arrives as a standalone app to complement the existing Google Pay app, which focuses entirely on payments.

Google Wallet is a digital wallet that stores credentials for quick and easy access, such as vaccination certificates, event tickets, boarding and loyalty cards.

Google plans to support mobile driver’s license, car keys, hotel keys and office badges as well. The implementation is different from other countries, where the wallet features are parked within the Google Pay app.

Screenshots of some of the digital credentials currently supported in Singapore.

PHOTO: Google

At launch (it’s only available for Android), you can use Google Wallet to access flight tickets from Singapore Airlines, e-cards from partners like Watsons and National Library Board, and your vaccination certificate.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 6a comes to Singapore with the same Google Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

This article was first published in Potions.sg.