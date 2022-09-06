Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video shows alleged flagship in the flesh before launch

Leaks have become a common part of the tech landscape, with unofficial looks popping up before the product launch. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the latest to enter the grapevine, having been the subject of multiple leaks, and now, a complete first look at it has seemingly surfaced.

Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh, unveiled the flagship smartphone in an unboxing video on Facebook, which shows someone taking it out of a Google-branded box and rocking a sleek black exterior.

Google's "G" logo can be faintly seen on its rear, while the rest of the design matches up with the official renders teased during May's I/O event, including the aluminium camera bar with two sensor cutouts.

The official animation sequence can also be seen during the device's booting process, but few other details have been offered. What it does suggest, though, is that Google is getting close to actually launching the Pixel 7 Pro, which would likely take place during the fall launch event projected for next month.

With that being just around the corner, it won't be long before we get to see what the team really has up its sleeves - not that Google has done a good job at keeping its Pixel phones a secret.

The new members are set to feature a second-generation Tensor chip for improved photo and video taking, speech recognition, security measures, and more, with their releases lining up nicely with the rollout for Android 13.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.