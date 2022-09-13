Google Pixel foldable phone and new Pro Tablet uncovered in Android 13 code

Foldable devices may be a niche, but that isn't stopping tech giants from exploring more of the technology.

Xiaomi has the Mix Fold 2, Samsung recently launched the Fold 4, and soon, it seems Google might have its very own foldable smartphone under the Pixel line.

Uncovered in the code of Android 13, which was rolled out to all supported Pixel devices in August, the backend discovery was first surfaced by developer Kuba Wojciechowski in a thread on Twitter.

In it, a series of shared screencaps shows code referring to the unfolded and folded states of a device called "Felix".

According to the code, the camera setup is as follows: back of the phone: IMX787 main, S5K3J1 tele, IMX386 ultrawide. Inner camera is a IMX355 from the Pixel 6 and the outer sensor on the front is another S5K3J1. This is a fairly comprehensive setup, fitting for a premium device. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

Also mentioned is the the camera system, which may include a 64-megapixel (MP) Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 10.8MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens on the back.

Additionally, the device could boast the same 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor that the Pixel 6a uses, and another Samsung S5K3J1 around the front.

This dual rear configuration appears to corroborate with earlier claims that it can be folded horizontally, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line-up.

Alongside these details about the upcoming foldable, Wojciechowski spotted references to a "Pro" tablet as well, which is called "t6pro" or "tangorpro" in the code.

It sounds like generic naming, but Google confirmed that it's working on an Android-power tablet at the I/O event in May, so developers have since connected the dots.

The findings come a little less than a month away from the Google Pixel launch event on October 6, where the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and new Nest devices are expected to debut.

The rumoured foldable smartphone and tablet, however, won't make an appearance then – the former has been delayed until 2023, while the latter isn't supposed to come out till next year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.