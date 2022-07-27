Google Play gets a new look on its 10th anniversary

Google Play is now 10 years old, and the team has put together a list of updates on its key features in a blog post.

To celebrate the milestone, Google also refreshed the Google Play icon, logo, and colours to better match other existing Google tools like Gmail, Search, Assistant, and Google Photos.

Also, if you’re a Google Play member trying to earn more Play Points (apparently not available in Singapore yet), the team has included a booster that nets 10 times the points on everything they purchase.

The blog post details 10 things Google Play is currently working on, like better gaming experiences (PC gaming for Android titles, anyone?) and improvements to its malware detection tools to protect app users.

ALSO READ: Google Wallet is making an appearance on your phone and watch

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.