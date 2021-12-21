Google reportedly drops plans to merge Duo and Meet into a single app

Google's purported plans to merge Duo and Meet into a single video calling app has been cancelled.

9to5Google reports the decision was made in late 2020 when the Duo/Meet leadership had a change of mind about having a single app for both consumer and enterprise use cases.

The leadership team also wanted to position Google Meet as an enterprise product.

When asked for comment, Google responded to 9to5Google that "there has been no change" in its plans to continue investing in consumer users.

Google added that the Duo team introduced several new features including group calls up to 32 people, over the past 18 months, and that it has "a rich roadmap next year for both consumers and business users".

9to5Google reported in August 2020 that Google wanted to replace Duo with Meet. The decision then came as a surprise to the Duo team, which resulted in some leaving the company or reassigned to help with Meet enterprise development.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.