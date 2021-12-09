Playing favourites: Google lists its preferred Chrome extensions for 2021

A perk of using Google Chrome to browse the web is the mini-features that help elevate your experience.

Called extensions, they are (mostly) helpful, so long as you pick the best ones out there. But which are the best?

We can't really tell you since there are nearly 140,000 extensions sitting in Google Web Store, but Google just shared what it likes. Most of them revolve around productivity and teamwork, with a few handy shortcut tools.

Of note, much of Google's favourite extensions blend virtual and physical spaces into one. For example, Loom, a video messaging extension for work, lets you record your screen and yourself "in less time it would take to type an email".

Mote offers voice messaging and is also integrated into Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Forms, Classroom, and Gmail. Wordtune is a unique AI-based spell-checker that also helps you rephrase your written work.

What we liked from Google's recommendations is the Rakuten extension, which basically offers shopping cashback as you shop online.

A greater point in playing favourites is the increasing legitimacy of Chrome extensions. Google has been diligently cleaning up its Chrome Web Store with the removal of paid extensions and spammy or scammy ones.

If you're in search of better extensions to improve your web browsing experience, don't forget to check out Google's full list of preferred extensions here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.