'Gaslighted the victim': Judge sentences actor Ian Fang to 40 months' jail for sex with 15-year-old

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang appeared in the State Courts today (May 19) and pleaded guilty to multiple charges including sexual offences with a minor and harassment.

The 35-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), dressed in a black T-shirt, face mask and wired-rimmed glasses, was solemn as his charges were read to him.

Ian pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16. Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, along with one count of obstructing justice and one count of stalking.

Lifting of gag order

His identity couldn't be revealed previously because of the gag order to protect the identity of the victim. It was, however, lifted in court today by District Judge Eddy Tham after an application by the victim and her family.

Ian's lawyer defended that lifting the court order on his identity could lead to the identification of the victim as at least 30 people have seen them together in public events and while the victim had stated that she is "emotionally stronger" to face being identified, nobody would know how strong she would need to be to take the consequences.

However, the prosecution countered that the case is not about the small group of people and steps have been taken to make sure the victim is not identified.

District Judge Tham concluded that there is a difference between protection for the victim and "open justice". As such, he would consider the wishes of the victim and her family to reveal only Ian's identity.

Offences

The court also heard that Ian first met the victim at an entertainment event in May 2024 when she was 15 years old and they exchanged contact details, and they subsequently contacted each other frequently.

Between June and July, they engaged in sexual activities, including oral and penetrative sex, on nine occasions at his residence, a luxury hotel and a private hospital in Singapore. He had unprotected sex with her five times among the nine occasions, and only used a condom when she insisted.

At the time of the offence, Ian was an acting teacher with a modelling school for children aged four to 14. He left Mediacorp in April 2023 after 12 years with the broadcaster.

The court heard that on June 6, while the victim was under quarantine for Covid-19 at the luxury hotel, Ian visited her with two cans of beer and offered one to her. After she rejected it, he drank both cans and eventually engaged her in unprotected sex. When the victim insisted that he wear a condom, he told her it was okay and ejaculated on her stomach.

On June 17, when the girl was hospitalised for a flu infection and warded in a private room, he visited her after midnight, ensured that she was alone and had sex with her after watching football, later ejaculating on her buttocks.

The teenager felt pain in her genitals subsequently and was diagnosed with human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection.

In August, the victim's mother made a police report after learning that her daughter and Ian had sexual relations.

He was told twice by the investigating officer at the time that he couldn't contact the victim.

However, in that same month, he contacted the girl and instructed her to cry in front of her mother and to tell the latter that she didn't want him to go to jail and not to press charges against him. He threatened to commit suicide if he was sent to jail.

The girl was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in late August, where she was diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

In September, Ian stalked the teenager by calling her 18 times, sending her WhatsApp messages and logging into her virtual room on an app on Sept 26 and 27.

Sentencing

For Ian's offences, the prosecution requested for 36 to 40 months' imprisonment as he had no regard for her health while he had sex with her.

The defence counter-requested for a maximum of 32 months' imprisonment, claiming that each of Ian's meetings with the victim was to "support" her and not with the intention of engaging in sexual activities with her.

They added that Ian is "remorseful" of his actions and would like to "extend his sincere apologies" to the victim and her family, his family and friends and those who looked up to him.

The prosecution countered that he was at that time a 34-year-old man having unprotected sex with the teenager, knowing that she had a "soft spot" for him. They added that all their meetings - at his residence, hotel and hospital - had some degree of premeditation as it had set the stage for sexual intercourse, whereas he could have met her in public.

They added that Ian engaging her in unprotected sex is the aggravating point and he sought "sexual gratification" over the victim's welfare. His self-interest didn't stop even after his offences came to light.

The prosecution also shared that the victim suffered psychological damage from the incident, which affected her self-confidence and thoughts of the opposite sex.

District Judge Tham sentenced Ian to 40 months' imprisonment. He said that the latter knew what he was doing while committing those acts as he had a "clear advantage" over the victim.

He added that Ian had intent to "gaslight" the victim to "save his own neck".

Ian requested to the court to delay serving his prison sentence in order to settle his personal and work matters and was released on $30,000 bail. He is expected to begin his prison sentence on June 16, 2025.

