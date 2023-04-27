'I took everything for granted': Ian Fang to leave Mediacorp

A chapter in local showbiz is coming to an end as actor Ian Fang leaves Mediacorp on April 30 after 12 years with the company.

The 33-year-old announced his departure in an Instagram post today (April 27), reminiscing about his career in a lengthy caption.

Ian mused: "Jupiter takes 12 years to go around the sun once. It is impossible to summarise my experience over the last 12 years in a few words."

He thanked various people who had helped him over his career, including director Paul Yuen who gave him the opportunity to act in On The Fringe (2011) and Fann Wong, whom he acted alongside in the drama.

"Because I got to work with you in On The Fringe and played your younger brother, I had the opportunity to get recommended to your husband," he wrote.

He also gave thanks to Fann's husband Christopher Lee, whom he considers his "shifu" (master).

Ian also mentioned a highlight of his career, winning Best Newcomer at the 2013 Star Awards: "I said [during my speech] that to be good at 10 different things is not as good as being great at three things, and being great at three things is not as good as being amazing at one single thing — it's essential to have one single outstanding ability."

He wrote that his passion for acting has not been "extinguished" throughout his journey — from being "impulsive and fearless" in his youth, to becoming seasoned and knowledgeable in showbiz, to developing self-doubt and finally "reaching self-discovery, introspection and enlightenment that I really did lack self-reflection in the past".

'Beginning of a new journey'

Despite "slightly regretting" having to step away from Mediacorp, Ian felt it was "the only way for personal growth".

"Leaving doesn't mean the end, but the beginning of a new journey," he wrote. "I will take the experience and skills I have learned over the years to new places and continue to pursue my dream of acting.

"I believe that on this road, I will continue to be grateful, move forward steadily, and constantly surpass myself to make myself better."

He told local media 8world: "Mediacorp took great care of me in the past and I took everything for granted. My work and the motivation to work hard became smaller. I hope to find my motivation again, and that producers will look for me whether it's for variety shows or dramas, and no matter the genre and size of the role."

Ian also said about his plans: "I have been thinking and adjusting for the whole of last year. I don't want to take a vacation or relax. Instead, I have to work harder and work harder."

He added about exploring other mediums: "I have discussed shooting some things with my friends. I used to focus on acting, but now I have no limitations.

"I can also try to be a director behind the scenes. Short videos are also very popular nowadays — I want to try them out."

