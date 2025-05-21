SCDF rescues trapped driver from car following accident involving lorry along CTE

A man was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers following an accident involving a lorry and a car along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday (May 21).

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF and Singapore police said that they were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit at 6:05 am.

SCDF added that a person was found trapped at the driver's seat of a car upon their arrival. The man was subsequently freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 23-year-old male car driver was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while a 25-year-old male lorry driver sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Another car passenger was also assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

In a post shared by Facebook group SG Vigilante earlier in the morning, a photo shows an overturned lorry while another image shows several rescue workers attending to passengers in a silver vehicle.

According to traffic updates from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on X, formerly known as Twitter, three lanes were affected by the accident then.

The collision, which occurred before the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 exit, caused congestion stretching back to the Braddell Road exit.

The police added that the male car driver is assisting with investigations.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com