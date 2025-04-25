PM Wong urges voters to 'choose leaders of good character' in PAP's first party political broadcast

Vote for candidates who are of "good character", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urged in his address to voters during the People's Action Party (PAP)'s first party political broadcast since the start of the hustings.

During the broadcast on Friday (April 25), PM Wong, who is also the PAP's secretary-general, said that voters should "vote for the candidates who will put Singapore and Singaporeans ahead of everything else".

"Above all, choose leaders who are upright, honest and of good character. Because in the end, more than policies, more than promises, it is character that counts," he stated.

Should the PAP win the mandate, PM Wong said, his priority lies in working with his team to unite Singaporeans, protecting livelihoods and securing the future.

He explained that this would be the PAP's "collective new resolve", stating: "Every member of my team knows the weight of this responsibility. This is our promise, and our commitment, to you."

Reiterating his past comments on the global challenges that Singapore faces, amid US tariff moves and the uncertainty created, PM Wong cautioned: "The external conditions that have underpinned our survival, security and success for decades are now coming apart.

"It's not just about politics. It's about whether we can find a way forward to survive in a changed world."

'We don't just make promises'

In his speech, PM Wong also underscored the measures and initiatives that have been put in place to better the lives of Singaporeans.

To help with cost of living, Budget 2025 included a support package of CDC vouchers, SG60 vouchers, cash pay-outs and utilities rebates, he said.

The education system has also evolved to assist children and youth in discovering their potential, while adults can upskill themselves and "bounce back stronger" with safety nets when they face setbacks, PM Wong added.

Over 100,000 BTO flats will be delivered by the end of the year — more than what was promised, he said.

PM Wong also noted that initiatives for better quality of healthcare are being pursued to improve Singaporeans' health, while elderly also stand to benefit from community care initiatives and senior-friendly infrastructure.

"We are working hard to translate these shared hopes into reality," he assured. "You can count on the PAP to keep our word.

"We don't just make promises. We plan, we act, and we deliver."

PM Wong also pledged that the PAP will continue focusing on issues that matter to the people, "to work hand in hand with you – listening and consulting widely as we develop policies".

In the event that they are not able to take in a suggestion, they will explain why, he added.

"Every policy today is informed by the views and concerns of a wide range of Singaporeans. And we will go further — to involve more of you in shaping our way forward."

PM Wong's speech for the party comes after broadcasts by the National Solidarity Party, People's Power Party, Singapore Democratic Party, People's Alliance for Reform, Progress Singapore Party, Red Dot United and the Workers' Party.

A second broadcast will take place on May 1.

