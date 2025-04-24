Don't give the opposition a free pass, PM Wong cautions at PAP's first GE2025 rally

Voters should not let the opposition have a "free pass", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his first rally speech on Thursday (April 24) for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC at Woodlands Stadium.

PM Wong, who is also secretary-general for the People's Action Party (PAP), addressed the opposition's call for voters not to hand the PAP a "blank cheque", countering with a caution of his own.

"Yes, look at the PAP candidates, consider them carefully," he began. "But I will also say, don't give the opposition a free pass."

Apply the same standards to them as done to the PAP — in terms of integrity, competence and readiness to serve, added PM Wong.

"Remember, above all, when the election is over... the real contest is not the PAP versus the opposition. It is Singapore versus the world. It is our little red dot versus a dangerous and troubled world."

Earlier in his speech, the PM also emphasised the significance of this election, stating that there is turbulence amid trade barriers and global tariffs.

Responding to opposition claims that the PAP is "fear mongering", PM Wong said: "Other political parties may downplay the risk, but I assure you the PAP will never do so.

We will never gamble with your lives, your jobs or your future."

'Do not inflame sensitive issues'

PM Wong also cautioned that there will be "external forces that pool our population in different directions", noting global events such as the war in Europe and in Gaza and the Middle East.

“Under normal circumstances, we can discuss them, and we can forge a national consensus," he said in his speech. "But in the heat of an election campaign, it is easy for issues to get stirred up.

“If we are not careful, this can be exploited, and we will end up pitting Singaporeans one against another, we will end up dividing and weakening us.”

He stressed that we ought to "uphold multiracial politics", adding: "Do not inflame sensitive issues … don't use domestic politics to divide Singaporeans. There must be unity."

PM Wong will be contesting the Marsiling-Yew Tee constituency, leading a team consisting of Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, North West District Mayor Alex Yam and incumbent MP Hany Soh, all of whom were present at the rally.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is contesting Sembawang GRC, was also present at the event.

Minister Ong also highlighted the dangers ahead for Singapore, countering claims by the opposition that these threats are "overblown".

Quoting the late Lee Kuan Yew, he emphasised the importance of the "looming crisis": "This is not a game of cards. This is your life and my life."

PM Wong previously stated on Wednesday that he expects this year's General Election to be a "tough contest", a belief that he also reiterated during his speech at the rally.

He had previously spoken at a press conference with fellow PAP members Masagos Zulkifli, Chan Chun Sing and Indranee Rajah, where he said: "The opposition is better organised than before, and aside from one walkover, every area will be fiercely contested.

"My team and I will work very hard to make our case to Singaporeans and win every vote."

[[nid:717130]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com