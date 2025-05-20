More than 3,000 new jobs in rail, bus sectors to be added to support expansion: Chee Hong Tat

More than 3,000 jobs will be created in the public transport sector in the next few years to support its expansion, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (May 20), he also said that the new Punggol Coast Bus Interchange will open on June 29.

Visiting the new interchange, Chee said that there are ongoing efforts to create more jobs within the transport sector as part of Punggol's development.

The minister further explained that about 2,000 jobs will be set aside for rail services, while the remaining 1,000 will be allocated to bus services, covering a variety of roles and responsibilities within the sector.

He also shared that efforts are underway to attract new graduates and mid-career entrants to the transport sector, with support from various partners.

"We will work closely with our tripartite partners. The National Transport Workers Union has been a very strong supporter and partner for us. Operators will also reach out to graduating students and prospective career entrants," he said, adding that incentives such as sign-on bonuses have been implemented to recruit and retain new talent.

The event at Punggol was also attended by the grassroots advisers to Punggol GRC, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling.

Located within the Punggol Digital District, the new bus interchange is seamlessly integrated with the Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line and the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall.

This would be the third bus interchange launched by the Land Transport Authority in recent months, following the opening of the Woodleigh and Pasir Ris interchanges.

"We hope that this arrangement will be more convenient for our residents and commuters, and also serve as a key transport mode for the Punggol North area," said Chee.

Operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, the new facility will become Singapore's 15th Integrated Transport Hub and will begin operations with the introduction of Bus Services 34 and 117/M, enhancing accessibility for residents and commuters in the region.

As part of the launch, Service 34 will be extended to serve Punggol Central, Sumang Walk, Sumang Link, and Punggol Way. Service 117/M will be extended to ply Punggol Place, Sentul Crescent, and Sentul Walk.

These service extensions will strengthen local and inter-town connectivity, providing residents with direct links to destinations such as Changi Airport, Tampines, and Yishun.

Commuter-friendly features

The new Punggol Coast Bus Interchange will feature a range of inclusive and accessible amenities that cater to families with young children, seniors, and individuals with mobility needs.

All entrances will be barrier-free, and each boarding berth will include dedicated priority queue zones with seating.

The interchange will also be equipped with wheelchair-accessible toilets and a baby care room, both featuring touchless, auto-sliding doors for added hygiene and convenience.

A commuter care room will be available for individuals who need a quiet, calming space.

The interchange will also be environment-friendly with energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, a high-efficiency air-conditioning system, water-saving taps, and motion sensor lighting.

In addition to the new bus interchange, Punggol residents can also look forward to the upcoming Cross Island Line extension which will provide a direct connection to eastern areas such as Pasir Ris and Tampines North.

The Line is expected to be completed by 2032.

At the event, Chee also addressed questions regarding the upcoming Cabinet announcement.

He expressed his commitment to serve in any role he may be assigned by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

