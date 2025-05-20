'I told him not to be too ruthless': Mark Lee responds to Addy Lee's fallout with Quan Yi Fong

Veteran local actor Mark Lee has spoken up on former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's fallout with local host Quan Yi Fong, after Addy brought him up multiple times in his livestreams and a Facebook post recently.

Mark, 56, told Shin Min Daily News in a report published yesterday (May 19) that he had met Addy, 54, recently in Bangkok while making a cameo appearance in the local movie 3 Good Guys.

"Although I am his good friend, I only know briefly about the matter, so I can't talk much about it. I only told him not to be too ruthless," he shared, adding only the people directly involved in it would know best.

Mark was a co-owner of Monsoon Hair Group, founded by Addy and which the latter sold off in 2020.

In an explosive livestream on May 13, Addy exposed details of his fallout with Yi Fong, his good friend of close to three decades, confirming speculations that they had severed their friendship in 2020.

He revealed their dispute started over their sales livestreams during the Covid-19 pandemic. He alleged that Yi Fong sold her home and moved into his home with her non-celeb boyfriend and daughter, China-based actress Eleanor Lee, without paying rent. He also claimed he paid for their living expenses.

However, after a month of hosting together, Addy claimed he was humiliated by Yi Fong's attitude towards him in the livestreams and that mother and daughter had said he was using their popularity for the livestreams.

Yi Fong eventually moved out of his home with Eleanor and became friendly with Addy's former rival, celebrity hairstylist David Gan. Addy alleged Eleanor slandered the former director at Monsoon Hairdressing Group in a social media comment to thank David.

Yi Fong responded in a Lianhe Zaobao report on May 16, explaining her side of the story, claiming that Addy's criticism has "no effect" on her and she wouldn't be responding to the matter again as there is "no end to it".

Addy brought up Mark's name frequently over the next few days in his livestreams and that they had met for lunch in Bangkok recently, where Addy is now based.

On May 16, Addy Lee posted three photos of him having a meal with Mark and his wife Catherine Ng, thanking him for teaching and taking care of him.

Mark told the Chinese publication that when he told Addy not to be too harsh in his criticisms towards Yi Fong, Addy only smiled and didn't respond. However, Mark believes the latter knows how to handle his own matters.

He also said that Addy is a hardworking person and a good businessman.

"I feel that friendships between people are actually very easy. If we can get along, then we are friends and if we can't, then it's also okay to just nod at each other when we meet. Now that I am older and see many things clearer, I feel that the world is actually a simple place, but we made it complicated because of self-interest," Mark said.

