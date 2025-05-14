'I hate you': Addy Lee details fallout with Quan Yi Fong and Eleanor Lee in livestream

Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee confirmed that he had fallen out with local host Quan Yi Fong and her daughter, actress Eleanor Lee, in an explosive livestream on Tuesday (May 13) evening.

During the livestream, the 54-year-old, who is the former owner of Monsoon Hairdressing Group, shared that he has known Yi Fong, 51, since he came to Singapore from Malaysia close to three decades ago under a friend's recommendation to be a hairstylist for her and host Guo Liang.

"We had a good relationship like family then... She gave me a boost in my career... While I succeeded because of her, I was also ruined by her," said Addy, who was also Eleanor's godfather.

Addy then recounted how their friendship went downhill about four years ago when he started doing sales livestreams for his hair products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The first time I did sales livestream with [a staff member] selling shampoo, I earned $5,000 in an hour. Yi Fong noticed that and I told her that it could get quite good earnings. I asked her if she wanted to join me and she agreed. We earned $10,000 that night," he shared.

Addy's expose comes after an audio leak in late April where Eleanor — who is mostly based in China — is accused of calling most Chinese nationals "stupid" and saying she is "not here for the fame but for money".

This resulted in an uproar among patriotic Chinese netizens and while the 25-year-old and her management denied she was the person in the audio clip in respective Weibo posts on May 10, netizens speculated she may be digitally removed from her upcoming drama The Journey of Legend, rumoured to premiere soon.

Addy made a Facebook post on May 12, writing that "karma" had befallen a mother and her daughter. While he did not name the pair, netizens deduced he was referring to Yi Fong and Eleanor, as they were speculated to have fallen out in 2020.

He made a separate post on the same day, sharing that he had received messages from a person claiming to be from Eleanor's management agency, telling him not to "add fuel to fire".

The fallout

Addy said he and Yi Fong started selling hair products together then as sales was good. At one point, he alleged Yi Fong sold her home and moved into his home with her non-celebrity boyfriend and Eleanor — without paying rent.

"My assistant gave up their room for them and slept in the living room. I also paid for their living expenses. That's okay, those who know me know that I am not particular with small things like these," he claimed.

After a month of doing livestreams together, Yi Fong allegedly commented that there was no variation in the products they were selling.

He said: "She said it was difficult to do a livestream with me because I didn't respond to her. I told her it was difficult for me to do so because I was counting with my calculator."

He also claimed that Yi Fong earned about $300,000 a month from the sales livestreams. During one, she allegedly became angry and ignored everyone while she sat at the side, directing all questions from viewers to Addy instead.

Addy recounted: "I heard from my assistant that when [Yi Fong and Eleanor] were having their lunch, they said I made use of their popularity for the livestream."

He was also humiliated by her attitude towards him: "That was the first time in my life that I was so traumatised. After the livestream ended, I went to my room and cried."

Instead of reconciliating, Addy said he received a message from her: "She told me, 'Since you don't want to come out of your room, it means you don't want to see or explain or listen to me. In that case, we would move out and not bother you... Initially, I wanted to have a chat with you, but you stayed in your room for the whole day. I think you also don't want to face me. I would back out automatically and not bother you in the future anymore'."

He responded to her then that he tried to do better for their livestream but was disappointed by how he was treated by her.

That was the last contact they had, according to Addy.

Getting friendly with rival

About a week after the fallout, Addy noticed from a social media post that Eleanor had gotten her hair done by celebrity hairstylist David Gan.

He said: "I can't deny that David does style hair well... But [Eleanor] commented in the post, and how would you feel if it's your daughter, saying, 'Thank you for saving my damaged hair.' This seemed to imply that my salon director (at that time) spoilt her hair and didn't do a good job."

Addy recalled she had previously bleached her hair and later wanted to perm it. He clarified that said salon director would have told her that her hair would be damaged and to consider clearly before doing it.

He explained: "If you were smart and someone with wisdom, you wouldn't have gone to my former rival's salon for a haircut and made a comment to damage our business reputation. My salon director would have been deeply hurt [by your comment]. When you imply that their hairstyling skill is poor, it would damage their reputation.

"It doesn't matter if you use someone else to anger me but don't harm my director. They have quite a lot of clients and it's not right of you to harm them like that. This is why I say this is retribution."

Disappointed with Eleanor Lee

Addy shared that he was also disappointed with how Eleanor turned her back on him when he had contributed to her upbringing.

He said: "If you are a good daughter, you would have persuaded your mother that your godfather had treated both of you well and took care of you. When she quarrelled with her mother, I had to spend a lot of time explaining for both of them, especially when her mother is so stubborn."

He claimed that he had spent money on Eleanor's welfare, including paying for her overseas trips, shopping and part of her school fees while she studied in an international school in Singapore. Eleanor was a student at Nexus International School.

Addy also claimed how he had introduced his contacts in Shanghai to Yi Fong and Eleanor, helping the latter clinch an Apple commercial deal which helped her acting career in China later.

When netizens asked during his livestream if he regrets knowing them and if Eleanor repaid her gratitude after she began earning an income, he said: "Actually yes, I regret a lot. She didn't [repay me] and I have never taken a single cent from her. If I recall, she has also never treated me to a meal. I am very sad. How did I get controlled and treated by a pair of mother and daughter like that?"

A netizen also asked if Addy has any animosity towards Yi Fong, to which he responded: "Yes, I hate you, Quan Yi Fong."

He said he wouldn't contact them or help them and wouldn't want to be associated with either of them anymore.

[[nid:717895]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.