Eleanor Lee now poster girl for David Gan's Passion Hair Salon

Fresh out of winning her first acting award on Dec 20, Singapore actress-singer Eleanor Lee has added another achievement to her illustrious career.

The 21-year-old, who's the daughter of local celebs Quan Yi Fong and Peter Yu, is now a poster girl for celebrity hairstylist David Gan's Passion Hair Salon.

Earlier today, David posted on Instagram a huge poster of Eleanor, presumably placed at his salon, which has the word "Passion" printed on it.

He wrote in the post: "Action speaks louder than words! Thank you so much," tagging his hair salon, Eleanor, photographer Joel Low, make-up artist Clarence Lee, and stylist Karin Tan.

Eleanor replied in the comment section thanking David.

Eleanor and David appear to have become quite close. Last month, David posted a photo of him and Eleanor together and dished out advice to the young star to ignore "faceless cowards" and haters.

Eleanor then replied in the comment section: "Thank you Abu! I have all the love I need! And very grateful for everything! Miss you!"

'Abu' is Hokkien for mother, and several local celebs, including Zoe Tay and Fann Wong, address David by that affectionate term.

In October, local media speculated that Eleanor and mum Yi Fong might have fallen out with another local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee. Yi Fong and Addy are famously besties for many years, and the latter is also Eleanor's godfather.

At that time, Yi Fong, 46, said that she still has a good relationship with Addy, and that there was no malice, argument, and criticism between them.

She also cleared the air over talk that Eleanor getting her hair done by David might have caused some friction.

She explained: "All these years, I've had a good relationship with David. This time, we went to him discreetly for work as we were working with some international brands. I didn't even post it on my social media.



"I didn't go there just to get my hair done. That would have been a real problem, that would have been a betrayal. But if it's for the good of Eleanor, I don't think Addy will mind."

In 2013 when Eleanor was 14 years old, she was the ambassador for Addy's hair product, addyli, and appeared in a series of promotional pictures and commercials for the brand.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com