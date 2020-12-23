Eleanor Lee's first acting award is the best Christmas present for mum Quan Yi Fong

When she was cast as the female lead in The Enchanting Phantom — a remake of the 1987 film A Chinese Ghost Story — Eleanor Lee felt stressed over having to play such a classic role (remember Joey Wong, anyone?).

However, it appears her efforts have paid off as the 21-year-old actress received her first acting award for the role at the Tencent Video All Star Awards on Dec 20.

She took to Instagram to exclaim her thanks to her fans and to share pictures of the award trophy, reeling in hundreds of congratulatory comments.

Her win was also a source of happiness and pride for mum Quan Yi Fong. In an Instagram post celebrating her daughter's success, the 46-year-old host said that this was the best Christmas present ever.

She wrote: "Congratulations! This is your first-ever acting award! Mum is very pleased and I'll be cheering you on."

Eleanor wore a beautiful green gown at the awards ceremony where she received her award alongside co-star Chen Xingxu for their work in the Chinese web film.

In another Instagram post sharing some behind the scene moments, the young actress revealed that her assistant manager had to carry her because she "walked too slow" in her billowing dress.

She also poked fun at herself, saying "And writing my speech before I go on stage, I’m such a professional."

ALSO READ: Gong Li and Eleanor Lee first female Singaporeans nominated in Top 100 Most Beautiful Asian Faces 2020

annatan@asiaone.com