'One reckless moment can destroy a life': Pet owner appeals to cyclists after hit-and-run leaves dog injured

A pet owner has appealed to cyclists to be more careful on the roads after her dog was brutally injured in a hit-and-run incident.

Wendy Ong shared about the incident in Dogs Singapore, a Facebook group, on Monday (May 19) evening.

The incident had occurred at a small park near Tampines Blk 874B earlier at around 8am that morning when her helper took her dog out on a walk, said Ong.

According to Ong, her helper was busy cleaning up after the dog when "a speeding cyclist came out of nowhere and slammed into (her) dog from behind".

The impact of the collision was "so severe" that it shattered her dog's jaw and knocked out all of its front teeth.

The cyclist stopped for a second but "fled the scene without a word" upon seeing the bleeding dog, Ong added.

She then brought her dog to the vet immediately following the incident, where an X-ray examination revealed that her dog's jaw "was completely fractured and multiple front teeth needed to be extracted".

The vet performed surgery to remove the dog's broken bones and fix its jaw, which resulted in Ong having to shoulder a bill of $1,250.

"One reckless moment can destroy a life," Ong said, calling for cyclists to be more mindful when cycling near pedestrians and pets.

Police report made: Ong

Ong is looking for CCTV footage of the park and has already made a police report about the hit-and-run incident, based on replies to netizens who commented on her Facebook post.

When asked if her helper managed to get a glimpse of the cyclist, Ong said that she could only identify him as "an uncle" as it happened too quickly.

She also added that her helper is "still quite new to Singapore" and is "not too familiar with the types of cyclists yet", in response to questions about the cyclist being a food delivery rider.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ong for additional information.

