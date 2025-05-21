New theme park to open in Japan's Okinawa this July offering scenic treks, hot air balloon rides and more

Japan is one of the top travel destinations for Singaporeans — with a record of more than 690,000 travelling to the country from Singapore in 2024.

Soon, travellers to Japan will have a new attraction to add to their itineraries as Junglia — a new theme park on the southern island of Okinawa — is set to open on July 25.

The adventure park, spanning 600,000 sq m and built on an old golf course, is located in the forested area of Yambaru.

Here, visitors can expect to explore more than 20 attractions ranging from scenic outdoor treks to buggy rides, as well as relaxing onsen facilities.

According to its website, some highlights include the Dinosaur Safari; and Horizon Balloon, a hot air balloon ride offering a panoramic view of the area and surrounding greenery.

There's also a tree-top trekking experience featuring a suspension bridge and nine challenging points hovering over the treetops, among others.

The full list of attractions can be found on the theme park's official website.

Apart from the activities, Junglia Okinawa is also home to Spa Junglia, which features both indoor and outdoor areas with views of the surrounding nature.

Here, visitors can expect amenities such as an infinity bath, onsen, sauna, limestone bath and more.

Other things that visitors can look out for at Junglia Okinawa include Junglia Splash Fest, a music and water festival experience and Junglia Night Fest, a dance and music festival featuring a grand finale of fireworks.

The company behind the new park, which cost some 70 billion yen (S$627 million), is hoping Japan's tourism boom will get it off to a strong start, according to a Reuters article.

CEO Tsuyoshi Morioka told Reuters he expects several thousand visitors a day to Junglia, and if it is successful, developing smaller attractions could be replicated in other Asian markets such as Taiwan and Indonesia.

According to the website, a one-day ticket to the theme park costs 8,000 yen (around S$72) for adults and 5,400 yen for children. Spa tickets are 2,800 yen for adults and 1,700 yen for children.

More information can be found on Junglia's official site.

