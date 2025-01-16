Singaporeans love Japan: All-time high of over 691,000 visitors to country in 2024

It seems that when it comes to travel destinations, Japan has a special place in Singaporeans' hearts.

A record-breaking 691,100 Singaporeans visited Japan in 2024, according to figures from the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) Singapore Office.

This marked a 16.9 per cent increase from the previous year, surpassing the 2023 record of 591,300 visitors.

According to the JNTO in a press statement on Thursday (Jan 16), visitor numbers in December 2024 were "particularly noteworthy", with a 19.8% per cent increase in visitors year on year.

The 136,200 Singaporean visitors recorded in December also meant that close to 20 per cent (19.7 per cent) of travels of the year were made in that month.

JNTO attributed the spike in visitors to several factors, including the favourable exchange rate.

A stronger Singapore Dollar against the Japanese Yen made the destination "more affordable and appealing", said JNTO.

The organisation also stated that new flights and increased seat availability between the two countries, enhanced promotional activities and efforts made to focus on lesser-known regional destinations contributed to the strong numbers.

Takuya Shiraishi, executive director of the JNTO Singapore Office noted that JNTO will do more to drive travel to Japan's regional areas "while keeping overtourism in mind".

He added that Japan is set to gain even more attention with the upcoming World Expo in Osaka, which will be held from April 13 to Oct 13 this year.

The event, which will spotlight exhibits, cultural performances and global dialogues, is anticipated to attract millions of visitors.

'Responsible travel' in Japan

The Japan Tourism Agency has launched an initiative titled 'Travel etiquette for the future', to promote travel etiquette and encourage visitors to practise "responsible travel" while in Japan.

Some suggestions in the guide include not taking photos without permission, disposing of trash properly, and not taking one's luggage into crowded places.

"As a courteous and considerate traveller your good manners help protect and preserve the destinations you visit while enriching your own travels," read a part of the guide.

