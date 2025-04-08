Award Banner
UN food agency WFP: US funding cuts could be 'death sentence' for millions

Men inspect trucks carrying aid from UN World Food Programme (WFP), following a deadly earthquake, at Bab al-Hawa crossing, Syria Feb 20, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 08, 2025 2:16 AM

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations World Food Programme warned on Monday (April 7) that the termination of US funding for emergency food assistance in 14 countries "could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation."

"We are in contact with the US administration to seek clarification and to urge for continued support for these life-saving programmes," WFP said in a post on X.

WFP chief Cindy McCain urged world leaders to "weigh the consequences. In a post on X, she said funding cuts "will deepen hunger, fuel instability, and make the world far less safe."

