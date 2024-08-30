Next stop, Japan: Peach Aviation launching direct Singapore-Osaka flights from Dec 5

Planning a trip to Japan for the upcoming December holidays?

Well, you're in luck as Japanese carrier Peach Aviation, the low-cost arm of All Nippon Airways (ANA), is launching direct flights from Singapore to Osaka starting Dec 5, according to Now Boarding by Changi Airport.

The daily red-eye flight departs Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 2.15am and will arrive at Kansai International Airport at 9.35am.

The daily flight from Osaka will depart at 6.50pm and land in Singapore at 1am the following day.

Tickets went on sale on Peach Aviation's website on Aug 29 and a one-way trip from Singapore to Osaka starts from $164.20, including tax and handling fees.

It is set to be the first Japanese airline in 14 years to fly the Singapore-Osaka route, as reported by The Straits Times.

At the time of writing, only Singapore Airlines and Scoot flies direct between the two cities.

A quick check on Scoot's official website found that a one-way trip from Singapore to Osaka on Dec 5 would cost $350.40.

Passengers on Peach's route between Singapore and Osaka will be flying on the Airbus A321LR.

Having been introduced to Peach's fleet in 2021, this is the budget carrier's newest aircraft and has a seating capacity of 218 seats.

Features to look forward to include a seat pitch that is between 30 and 32 inches. This happens to be more than most low-cost carriers and comparable to full-service carries.

According to online travel company Tripadvisor, seat pitch refers to the distance from any point on one seat to the exact same point on the seat in front or behind it.

So it isn't exactly legroom per se but it provides a good estimation of how much space you have as a passenger.

Also, each seat comes with a free-to-use USB-charging port.

Singapore is set to be Peach Aviation's second medium-haul destination flight, having launched the Osaka-Bangkok route in December 2022.

