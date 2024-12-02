Tokyo dreamin': Our top picks for quick, unique getaways just outside Tokyo

Travelling to Japan - again?

Planning your itinerary as a frequent traveller can get repetitive, and while classic tourist spots like Tokyo remain as a must-go, ever wondered where do the Tokyo locals go for a quick trip?

If you need a break from the city, here are some quaint spots in the countryside that make for good day trips out of Tokyo!

Ibaraki Prefecture - A trip for the shutterbugs

Just approximately two hours from Tokyo by car, this coastal gem offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and is noted as a surfer's paradise with its big waves. To capture the beauty of this seaside prefecture, we stopped by Hitachinaka City and Oarai Town and visited their landmarks.

Oarai Isosaki Shrine

Our first stop brought us to Oarai Isosaki Shrine, an ancient site that dates back all the way to the ninth century, when the shrine was founded.

We paid a visit to the lone torii gate that stands on the rocky coast just next to the Pacific Ocean. It's believed that the divine beings first set foot onto the island in the 9th century, and the gate marks that exact spot. Take note that the area near the gate is considered sacred and no entry is possible.

Instead, snap some pictures along the beach and take in the scenery of the serene torii gate standing against the powerful waves from afar.

Hitachi Seaside Park

Add a burst of colour to your Instagram feed at Hitachi Seaside Park! With rolling hills of seasonal blooms, step into a vibrant world of endless flowerbeds - just don't forget to wear your best dress for the perfect shot.

We managed to catch the Kochia plants, which turn into a deep shade of red only a short period of time in mid-October. It's a sight not to be missed as the landscape is transformed into a sea of striking red.

As the seasons continue to change, the fields turn into a deep blue during Spring when Nemophila flowers come into bloom. Winter is when vibrant ice tulips and plum blossoms flourish, making this park a place to visit all year round.

Tochigi Prefecture - Hidden gem in the mountains

Take an approximately two-hour train ride out of Tokyo and you'll find yourself within dramatic mountain ranges and beautiful natural landscapes at Tochigi Prefecture, Nikko City.

Lake Chuzenji

Bask yourselves in the mesmerising views of Lake Chuzenji as you take a road trip up into the mountains or hop on the Nikko Route Bus service from Nikko Station.

Nestled right at the foot of Mt Nantai, add some excitement to your trip by taking in the views while paddling across the lake! Sail away with dynamic mountain views as your backdrop on a unique Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) trail.

With a dedicated teacher to guide you, this trail is beginner friendly and is the best way to experience the views around the shimmering clear waters of Lake Chuzenji while escaping the crowds.

Kegon Falls

Feel the force of nature as you visit one of Japan's most beautiful waterfalls, Kegon Falls.

Just a short drive from Lake Chuzenji, this stunning waterfall is fuelled by the lake's waters, creating a powerful cascade that plummets about 100 metres off the mountain cliff.

Observe the falls up close through an elevator that brings you all the way to the foot of the waterfall to a safe viewing platform area.

While the peak viewing season is in autumn, the falls are open to visitors all year round - perfect for a short picnic break during your trip!

Gunma Prefecture - A taste of farm life

Experience a slower pace of life as you head to the farms of Gunma prefecture, Numata City, about a two-hour train ride away from Tokyo.

Kajitsu no Sato Harada Farm

Live out your rural life fantasies and pick out fresh premium fruits at Kajitsu no Sato Harada Farm.

Wonder why fruits from Japan carry a heavy price tag? A trip to this farm will show you - from the high-quality spring water to the fertile soil from the mountains, these fruits are grown in the most optimal condition to ensure a perfect harvest.

Luckily for us fruit lovers, fruit picking and tasting are part of the experience at Harada Farm. We got there just in time to pick fresh Shine Muscat grapes off the vine and filled up our baskets with beautiful ripened Akagi apples - which are native to Gunma prefecture.

Fukiware Falls

Here's another hidden gem you don't want to miss - the Fukiware Falls which was sculpted by nature, by a river cutting through a dramatic stone canyon formed by a volcanic eruption over nine million years ago.



The falls, which stands at seven metres tall and 30 metres wide, draws comparison to the famous Niagara Falls, giving it the nickname of the 'Niagara of the East'. We recommend trekking alongside the falls and its canyon to best enjoy the magnificent natural scenery throughout the seasons.

Delicious eats at every stop

What's a trip to Japan without savouring the local delicacies of each prefecture? Our tastebuds were in for a treat as we ate our way through the North Kanto region.

Kaki Goya (Oyster Shack)

Seafood lovers, make sure to bookmark this restaurant. Kaki Goya in Ibaraki prefecture is a true hidden gem that has been gatekept and well loved by locals in the area.

True to its name, Kaki Goya which translates to 'Oyster Shack', serves up fresh locally harvested oysters from Ibaraki's coast.

And if that's not enough, dive into the sprawling seafood spread at the table located right in the centre of the restaurant. Choose to grill or steam your picks just the way you like!

Address: 8253 Isohamacho, Oarai, Higashiibaraki District, Ibaraki 311-1301, Japan

Nikko Coffee

Find refuge after a long day in the mountains at this outpost in Nikko City. Housed in a traditional Japanese house, Nikko Coffee is a quaint little cafe serving up coffee and desserts with a Western influence.

Must-try items include the caramel chiffon cake with a warm cup of the cafe's signature Mt Nantai blend coffee.

Address: 3-13 Honcho, Nikko, Tochigi 321-1434, Japan

Yaki-manju (Japanese grilled bun)

End your trip on a sweet note by tasting one of Gunma's local delicacies. Yaki-manju, a charcoal grilled bun, is a traditional Japanese-style dessert that is often enjoyed as a snack for tea break.

The bun-like pastry is skewered and then brushed with a sweet soy sauce, after which it gets grilled over hot charcoal till the buns turn into a beautiful golden brown.

From there, each bite is a burst of sweet and savoury flavour - that is unique to Japanese cuisine. If you are looking for a unique treat from Gunma prefecture, be sure to stop by for a bite of Yaki-manju at Daimaruya.

Address: 1395-7 Yokozukamachi, Numata, Gunma 378-0002, Japan

