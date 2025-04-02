A first look: Blue Bottle Coffee's cafe at Raffles City, here's what to expect

Blue Bottle Coffee has been teasing its Singapore fans for quite some time now.

After launching a retail store and exhibition at Japanese brand Lumine in Raffles City Shopping Centre last August, the San-Francisco brand is now ready to welcome customers to its first cafe in Southeast Asia.

The speciality coffee brand announced on March 25 that it is set to officially open on Thursday (April 3) at Lumine.

Founded in 2002, the brand started as a small coffee cart in Oakland, California.

It has since expanded internationally, with a presence in China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and now Singapore.

First impressions

Spanning 135sq m, the cafe has a seating capacity of 42.

True to Blue Bottle Coffee's signature aesthetic, the space has a minimalist design that keeps its focus firmly on coffee.

So whether you are catching up with friends or enjoying some alone time, the setting is designed to enhance its customers' coffee experience.

AsiaOne took a sneak peek into Blue Bottle Coffee's new outlet on Wednesday, a day before its grand opening.

From signature beverages to pastries crafted in collaboration with local partner Bakery Brera, here's what customers can look forward to.

On the menu

The cafe features a seasonally curated espresso menu, with familiar favourites such as the Latte ($8.50) and Americano ($7.50).

We opted for a cup of Mocha ($9.50) along with Nola ($8), Blue Bottle's signature iced coffee.

While the Mocha had a smooth balance of chocolate and espresso, the Nola was the clear winner for me.

Appearance-wise, it may come across like a regular cold brew white, but this drink is cold-brewed with roasted chicory then blended with milk and organic cane sugar.

The light sweetness from the organic cane sugar was undeniable, and chances are this drink will be an easy crowd-pleaser, especially in Singapore's heat.

Non-coffee drinkers can opt for alternative menu items such as the Matcha Latte ($9.50) and Hot Chocolate ($9).

Looking to pair something with your drink?

The pastry menu features a curated selection of Bakery Brera's classics such as Croissant ($7) and Pain Au Chocolat ($8).

For a local twist, my colleague and I dug into the Singapore-exclusive creations Coconut Kouign-Amann($8) and Pandan Canele with Kaya ($6).

The Coconut Kouign-Amann was on the sweeter side, so those who prefer a more balanced treat might enjoy the Pandan Canele instead.

If you're looking for a heartier food option, there's also the Triple Cheese & Turkey Croissant ($8).

At the media preview, Kester Whitaker, chief growth officer and head of Asia at Blue Bottle Coffee, told AsiaOne of the brand's excitement about launching in Singapore.

"When you think about coming to Southeast Asia, are there other places we want to go? Sure, but Singapore is an absolute must," he said.

As for the city's thriving coffee culture and how Blue Bottle Coffee plans to stand out, he emphasised the brand's focus on community over competition.

He said: "As a brand, we don't look to competition. We look to collaboration. We're a community-centric cafe [and] business.

"We are about experience, not product."

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #01-01 Raffles City, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm daily

