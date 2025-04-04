Singapore deploys 34-member emergency medical team to aid Myanmar quake relief efforts

A 34-member emergency medical team has been deployed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday evening (April 3) to Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake last week.

The Singapore Emergency Medical Team's (SGEMT) role in Myanmar would be akin to a field hospital and it is equipped to care for over 100 patients daily, said MOH in a statement.

This team comprises healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals from public healthcare institutions, as well as personnel with technical and logistics expertise.

This will be the first deployment of the SGEMT since it was formed in September 2024, and the team is expected to be on site for the next 14 days.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the team "will work closely with the local authorities and fellow disaster relief agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.

"They will set up a field hospital, attending to the medical needs at Yamethin Township, outside Naypyidaw."

Ong, who met with the SGEMT and their family members at Changi Airport, noted that the team includes two midwives, a clinical psychologist, a physiotherapist and a clinical operations officer.

He added: "Half are women. Many will be missing Hari Raya celebrations, but told me this is a meaningful way to spend Hari Raya."

"Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar during this difficult time," said Ong.

The deployment of SGEMT follows the deployment of Operation Lionheart on March 29 led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, and the mobilisation of two Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft on Wednesday (April 2) to deliver ASEAN relief supplies to Myanmar.

Inaugurated in September 2024, SGEMT is aligned with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) classification framework for Emergency Medical Teams.

This means that it has met the specific standards and criteria set by the WHO on aspects such as training, resourcing and operational procedures, as well as demonstrated its ability to operate effectively in emergency settings, according to MOH's website.

According to the WHO, there are currently 40 WHO-classified EMTs around the world.

[[nid:716274]]

editor@asiaone.com