2 Taiwanese men allegedly part of a crime syndicate charged with cheating

Two Taiwanese men were charged on Friday (April 4) for cheating.

According to court documents, Lu Min-Da, 25, and Lu You-Ting, 27, went to a Louis Vuitton store at Marina Bay Sands on April 2 where they allegedly bought a belt and a pair of shoes worth $2,575 in total, using stolen details linked to a Mastercard.

They also allegedly used a contactless payment method linked to stolen credit card details to make fraudulent purchases at different stores in Singapore.

The police said that they received a call about a suspicious credit card transaction made at a luxury retail store in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Ngee Ann City.

Following extensive ground inquiries and with the help of images from CCTV footage, the pair were arrested on the same day.

The items purchased include shoes, handbags, wallets, earrings and four mobile phones, which were later recovered and seized by the police.

They said preliminary investigations revealed the men arrived in Singapore on Tuesday (April 1), and were allegedly working for an overseas criminal syndicate and are suspected to have defrauded multiple businesses as their modus operandi.

The case is scheduled for another court hearing on April 11, the Straits Times reported.

