Former NCT idol Lucas to make acting debut in Taiwan

Former K-pop idol Lucas Wong from the group NCT will be making his acting debut, after his career was derailed by a scandal and subsequent hiatus in 2021.

Media reported on April 1 that the 26-year-old Hong Kong-born rapper will be in a Taiwanese drama. While details of the series are currently unavailable, he is attending lessons for acting, dancing and boxing.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity: "I am really very happy and grateful to the director and the staff members for giving me this opportunity. This is my first time acting and I am very nervous. But the director, staff members and teachers gave me a lot of advice, which allowed me to prepare well. I will work hard to perform my best and hope that everyone will look forward to it and like it."

Lucas shared his appreciation for Taiwanese actor-singer Greg Hsu who's currently serving his military service, adding that he looks "handsome" and hoped to have the opportunity to work with him in the future.

He also spoke about his experience in Taiwan: "My Taiwanese friends are all very gentle… very polite and friendly. Taiwanese food is very delicious and my favourites are braised pork rice and Taiwanese-style hot pot. I really love Taiwan."

Lucas debuted in South Korean boy band NCT in 2018 and joined its China-based sub-unit WayV and supergroup SuperM. Over the years, he gained fame in China for participating in the variety show Keep Running, which is a spin-off of South Korea's Running Man and humoured viewers with his Mandarin pronunciation.

In August 2021, he was embroiled in controversy when a netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend revealed their alleged private messages and accused him of gaslighting and financial exploitation.

Later, four more individuals came forward claiming he was unfaithful and made extravagant demands during their relationships.

In response to their allegations, Lucas posted a handwritten apology on Instagram, apologising to his fans and those who were hurt because of him. He also shared that he would halt all his showbiz activities for the time-being to reflect on his actions.

In 2023, Lucas left NCT and WayV. He returned to showbiz in early 2024 in the two-part documentary series Freeze and Unfreeze, where he reflected on his life and the scandal.

He made his solo debut in April that year with his single Renegade and embarked on his first solo fancon tour in Asia.

[[nid:716263]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com