'Global problems require global solutions': PM Wong stresses world coordination to tackle future health challenges

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stressed the importance of coordinated action by the world to deal with future health challenges similar to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a video message at the the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday (May 20), PM Wong said: "The international system is under severe strain. The Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, but risk to global health persists and the need for coordinated action has never been greater."

[embed]https://youtu.be/O1S7faUOJzw?si=enYMaAqKwDwH5hUO[/embed]

PM Wong also assured that Singapore is "firmly committed" to an "open, stable and rules-based multilateral system" and will continue to do its part for global health.

"We believe that global problems require global solutions. That is why we have been steadfast in supporting the WHO (World Health Organisation) and its role in global health," he said.

He pointed out that Singapore was among the first to pledge to the WHO Investment Round in 2024 and recently hosted the Philanthropy Asia Summit, which provided a platform for philanthropic organisations to support meaningful causes — including more resilient healthcare systems.

As he wrapped up his speech, PM Wong said: "A disease anywhere can become a threat everywhere. Viruses know no borders.

"The only way forward is for all of us to tackle global health challenges together. So let us join hands to build a healthier, safer and more resilient world for all."

International cooperation possible despite uncertainty

PM Wong also highlighted that WHO has demonstrated the ability for international cooperation to continue despite uncertainties in the world landscape.

Despite deep differences, countries were able to reach a consensus on the Pandemic Agreement in April, "after three years of tough negotiations through sustained diplomacy".

The agreement aims to improve global preparations and responses to future pandemics, said PM Wong, who called it an "encouraging development" for both global health and multilateralism.

"It reminds us of what we can achieve as an international community, when countries come together to find common ground and forge shared solutions," he said.

[[nid:714620]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com