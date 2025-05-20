Beach Road slashing: Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife in 2022

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old man who relentlessly slashed his wife in a vicious attack at Beach Road in 2022 pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder on May 20.

Cheng Guoyuan had attacked Han Hongli, 44, because he did not want to risk her exposing a wrongdoing he had committed against her daughter, 23, from her previous marriage, the court was told.

The nature of the wrongdoing was not stated in court.

Han and Cheng, who are from China, also have a son, who is 19.

She is now blind in her left eye. Her face is permanently disfigured, and the functioning of her arms is impaired.

Cheng told the court though a Mandarin interpreter: "I am very remorseful. I have done something wrong, and I admit (it)."

The prosecution sought a sentence of life imprisonment and eight to 12 strokes of the cane for Cheng, saying that severe harm was caused and that Cheng's culpability was very high.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong said videos of the attack that were circulated online, as well as the extensive media coverage, had amplified the public disquiet caused.

Cheng's lawyer, Johannes Hadi, asked for a sentence of 15 years' jail and five strokes of the cane.

He said caution needs to be exercised in trying to quantify the level of public disquiet in different cases and then relying on this to make a submission on the severity of harm.

Justice Audrey Lim noted the points from both sides. She noted that in this day and age, it was much easier to spread information because of social media.

She will give her decision on sentence at a later date.

The attack took place on April 14, 2022, outside a row of shops and restaurants, at about 5.30pm.

Han was then working at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat.

Cheng first slashed her with a cleaver with a wooden handle. After the handle broke off, he held the blade and pressed it against her neck.

Cheng then walked into a kitchen and grabbed a steel-handled cleaver, intending to finish her off.

As she was running away, Han tripped and fell in front of a hotel. Cheng continued to slash the bloodied victim as bystanders threw objects at him.

Video footage from various angles played in court showed Cheng first attacking Han in a back lane as bystanders shouted at him to stop.

He was also seen walking around to look for her after she ran off.

As the videos played, Cheng wailed in court and covered his face with his hands.

The court session was paused for 10 minutes after he bent over and made retching sounds.

Videos of the horrific attack had gone viral in 2022.

Restaurant workers and technicians threw plastic chairs and bins at Cheng, and warded him off with ladders and metal signposts to keep him away from Han.

Nine men were commended for their bravery.

Cheng also slashed his wrists during the incident, and was tasered by police officers inside Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times three months after the attack, Han had said she hoped to continue working in Singapore and wanted her children to further their studies.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.