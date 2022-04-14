Man seen attacking woman with cleaver at Liang Seah Street

SINGAPORE - A woman was allegedly slashed in Liang Seah Street, in the Bugis area, by a man on Thursday (April 14) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a two-minute-long video seen by The Straits Times, a male assailant clad in black T-shirt and trousers, wearing a black cap, could be seen hacking at a woman with a cleaver.

Blood could be seen on the man's hands.

Several members of the public, who appeared to be kitchen staff from a nearby hotpot restaurant, were seen throwing various items, including chairs and pails, to ward off the attacker.

The victim is believed to be a chef at the hot pot restaurant, Zhong Hua Steamboat, which is known for its steamboat buffet.

The man was seen running towards Beach Road, before running back towards a back alley of Liang Seah Street.

ST has contacted the police for comment.

In a separate video that appeared to have been taken from a window overlooking the back alley, the man could be seen charging and slashing at a member of the public holding a display stand.

He then retreated into the alley to pick up a black briefcase momentarily, before dropping it, then walking out of sight into the back entrance of a ground floor store unit.

When ST reached the site at about 7pm, there were four police cars at the scene and Zhong Hua Steamboat was cordoned off.

More than 10 police officers were present and blood stains were visible on the ground of the back alley.

A staff member from an eatery nearby, who wished to be known only as Ms Zhang, said she saw a woman running out from behind one of the shops and a man coming at her with a cleaver.

He chased her to the front of the outlet, pressed her to the ground and hacked at her with the weapon.

Her head and face were bloodied.

About seven to eight employees from the hotpot restaurant ran out and threw items at him until he backed away, she added.

The ruckus lasted for about 10 minutes.

Mr Lim Yeong Chun, 44, who runs an online media site on the third storey of Liang Seah Place, a building on the street, said he and his colleagues heard a commotion from the toilet window and filmed the incident.

His video showed the man in the back alley.

One of his four colleagues, who witnessed the slashing, called the police.

Said Mr Lim: "We all felt it was very surreal. It's not something you usually see. There was a lot of blood all over the back alley streets."

