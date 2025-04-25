GE2025: PSP, RDU, SDP, PPP, PAR, NSP promise to push for policy changes if elected to Parliament in first political broadcast

Singapore's opposition parties addressed the nation in the first party political broadcasts for General Election 2025 on Friday (April 25), promising to prioritise Singaporeans' lives and press for policy changes if elected.

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) kickstarted the night in a speech that promised policy changes, including CPF reforms, free pre-school education and "cost-price" BTO flats.

"Enough to policies that prioritise profits over people. Enough to 'wait and see' while other countries surge ahead," said NSP president Reno Fong.

Fong continued that it is "unrealistic" to expect different results from current policies and pledged that the party would "fight" for citizens and their future.

The Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) candidate Alfred Tan pointed to rising costs of living, job insecurity, housing affordability and healthcare cost worries of Singaporeans in his speech.

"The SDP MPs will hold the government accountable, push to lower costs so that you and your family can thrive, not just survive," he declared.

"We want a more compassionate Singapore where the government takes care of you, not exploits you. The SDP will see to that."

Similarly, the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) leader Lim Tean highlighted issues relating to the cost of living, job insecurity, housing affordability as well as immigration.

He highlighted that if elected, the alliance will push for the policy changes outlined in its manifesto such as Goods & Services Tax exemptions and job priorities for locals.

Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock said in his broadcast that the party has proposed over 60 policies in its manifesto, and will "actively bring up" citizens' concerns in Parliament, if voted in.

"If we are elected to Parliament, we will speak up fearlessly. We will push the Government to adopt some of our policy proposals, because we believe our proposals will make your life better," he said.

Red Dot United's (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon said all Singaporeans should be "first-class citizens".

The party outlined its proposed schemes targeting economic, housing and healthcare issues. It also promised to prioritise citizens in housing, jobs and opportunities, and to push for more transparency of national data and information.

The People's Power Party's (PPP) candidate Vere Nathan said Singaporeans must elect leaders that are transparent, accountable and competent.

The 26-year-old operations executive at a landscaping company also added that voters must choose leaders who are "ready and able to bring fresh and radical solutions to the table".

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here

lim.kewei@asiaone.com