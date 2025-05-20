Daily roundup: Poultry supply in Singapore not affected by bird flu outbreak in Brazil, supermarkets say — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Poultry supply in Singapore not affected by bird flu outbreak in Brazil, supermarkets say

Poultry supply remains stable despite Brazil reporting its first bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm last week, supermarkets in Singapore said on Tuesday (May 20)... » READ MORE

2. 'I will serve with conviction and integrity': WP's Eileen Chong and Andre Low on being elected NCMPs

After being elected as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs), the Workers' Party's (WP) Eileen Chong and Andre Low have promised to take Singapore further... » READ MORE

3. Singapore's beef kway teow ranks 18th in best stir-fried dishes list, Indonesia's sambal goreng takes crown

Our local cuisine has once again made us proud by having not one, not two, but four dishes ranked on a list by experiential travel online guide TasteAtlas... » READ MORE

4. 'I told him not to be too ruthless': Mark Lee responds to Addy Lee's fallout with Quan Yi Fong

Veteran local actor Mark Lee has spoken up on former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's fallout with local host Quan Yi Fong, after Addy brought him up multiple times in his livestreams and a Facebook post recently..... » READ MORE

