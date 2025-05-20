Singapore's beef kway teow ranks 18th in best stir-fried dishes list, Indonesia's sambal goreng takes crown

Our local cuisine has once again made us proud by having not one, not two, but four dishes ranked on a list by experiential travel online guide TasteAtlas.

This time around, it's for the 50 Best Stir-fry Dishes.

Singapore's beef kway teow comes in at No.18, while its black pepper crab and chili crab come in at No.29 and No.36 respectively.

Vegetarian bee hoon also makes it onto the list, coming in at No.40.

At the top of the list is Indonesia's sambal goreng, while China's beef chow fun and stir-fry shrimps take the second and third spots.

Other Southeast Asian dishes mentioned are Thailand's pad thai at No.5, Cambodia's lok lak at No.16 and Malaysia's sambal kangkong at No.33.

One interesting dish which caught netizen's attention is called 'Ants climbing a tree' at No.26, a dish that originates from China.

One person explained that the dish is not cooked with ants and is actually made with fried minced pork and glass noodles.

The minced meat looks like ants while the glass noodle looks like trees, hence the name.

TasteAtlas has had a few controversial lists before.

In September 2023, they ranked Malaysia's roti canai as the best-rated bread in the world but in their list of recommended places to get good roti canai, Singapore's Mr and Mrs Mohgan and The Roti Prata House came out on top.

And in March last year, they listed kaya toast as a sandwich from Singapore, which caused a bit of a stir among some Malaysians.

