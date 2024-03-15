Singapore's kaya toast makes the list of world's top sandwiches and Malaysians aren't too pleased

Once again, TasteAtlas has managed to rile people up with yet another controversial list.

Previously, Malaysians and Singaporeans locked horns over roti prata and roti canai.

This time around, the topic for debate involves sandwiches — kaya toast, to be exact.

In an Instagram post on Monday (March 11), the experiential travel online guide released their latest ranking of the "best sandwiches in the world".

At the top, there is banh mi from Vietnam, tombik doner from Turkey and shawarma from Lebanon.

And all the way at number 42 is the humble kaya toast.

TasteAtlas listed it as a sandwich from Singapore, and this move didn't make Malaysians very happy.

Malaysia's social media page Mgag was especially vocal about this, making a meme to show their displeasure, along with the caption "from our hainan chicken rice to our kaya toast now".

Netizens took to the comments section of the post to voice their unhappiness too, with one declaring it a "food war".

There were also some who also accused Singapore of "not having an identity".

"Everything also theirs," said another netizen, who sarcastically asked Singapore to claim famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower too.

However, one neutral netizen said that he "doesn't care" where kaya toast comes from.

"Whether its Singapore kaya toast or Malaysia kaya toast, I know that any Singaporeans or Malaysians overseas who miss home will 100 per cent appreciate this," he said.

Not the first controversy

In September last year, TasteAtlas said Malaysia's roti canai is the best-rated bread in the whole world.

However, its recommendation list for where to get good roti canai listed Singaporean eatery Mr and Mrs Mohgan as the number one place to try the dish, causing some unhappiness.

It didn't help that the second place on the list was The Roti Prata House, another Singapore establishment.

A Malaysia eatery only makes the list at number three and it was Valentine Roti from Kuala Lumpur.

Then in January earlier this year, TasteAtlas did it once again by putting Malaysia's nasi goreng kambing in the '100 worst rated foods in the world' list.

Netizens were livid and some were quick to call the list "fake".

In the midst of the chaos, Singapore got dragged in too.

A sharp-eyed netizen pointed out that our little red dot was not on this list.

Several others replied to this sarcastically, saying that it was not possible to vote for food that "doesn't even exist".

Another even accused Singapore of buying its way out of the list.

