'I will serve with conviction and integrity': WP's Eileen Chong and Andre Low on being elected NCMPs

After being elected as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs), the Workers' Party's (WP) Eileen Chong and Andre Low have promised to take Singapore further, in statements on their respective Facebook pages on Monday (May 19).

Expressing her gratitude to her WP Tampines GRC teammates Faisal Manap, Michael Thng, Jimmy Tan and Dr Ong Lue Ping, the 33-year-old Chong also addressed Singaporeans, thanking them for their support.

The Tampines GRC team had determined among themselves that Chong would be the one declared elected as NCMP, submitting their decision to the Returning Officer Han Kok Juan on Sunday (May 18).

"To my fellow Singaporeans, I hope to continue listening to your concerns, struggles and hopes for a better Singapore in the months and years ahead," she said in her Facebook post. "I will serve with conviction and integrity, and work hard to earn your trust."

Chong added that she looks forward to representing Singaporeans in Parliament in order to "build a fairer, more compassionate and inclusive Singapore".

Her team, led by Manap, received the second highest percentage of votes (47.37 per cent) amongst the unelected opposition candidates, but ultimately lost the four-cornered fight against the People's Action Party (PAP).

Low, who contested Jalan Kayu SMC against the PAP's Ng Chee Meng, shared that he is "humbled" by the opportunity to become an NCMP.

He also thanked volunteers for their time, energy and hard work during the GE2025 campaign.

"My pledge to all Singaporeans is that I will use my platform to continue to advocate for a more balanced and diverse political system," Low, 34, stated.

Together, he and Chong will be able to bring fresh perspectives to important national conversations, build bridges and contribute constructively to policy discussions, he also said.

Low also addressed residents of Jalan Kayu, saying that he "will be back on the ground very soon".

He added: "The journey continues. My WP colleagues and I will continue to ask the hard questions to hold our leaders to account.

"But as always we are Singaporeans first and foremost, and we remain committed to working collaboratively across the aisle when the occasion calls for it, to build a Singapore that works for everyone."

In his battle against the PAP's Ng Chee Meng in Jalan Kayu SMC, he lost, but received the highest percentage of votes (48.53 per cent) amongst the unelected opposition candidates.

WP takes 12 seats in 15th Parliament

In a statement released on Monday, the WP confirmed that they have accepted the two NCMP seats for the 15th Parliament, bringing the total number of seats held by the WP to 12.

Prior to the confirmation of NCMP seats, the WP held 10 seats in Parliament.

They consist: Party secretary-general Pritam Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong and Fadli Fauzi for Aljunied GRC; He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim and Abdul Muhaimin for Sengkang GRC and Dennis Tan for Hougang SMC.

The party declared that they would remain steadfast in working for Singapore, and that all WP MPs will "carry forward" the party's mission.

In doing so, the MPs aim to "represent the interests of all Singaporeans, hold the Government to account, and advance reasoned, principled debate in Parliament".

