WP's Andre Low and Eileen Chong declared elected NCMPs

Workers' Party (WP) members Andre Low and Eileen Chong have been declared elected Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs), the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Monday (May 19).

Low, 33, contested the Jalan Kayu SMC against People's Action Party's (PAP) Ng Chee Meng and lost, but received the highest percentage of votes (48.53 per cent) amongst the unelected opposition candidates.

WP also contested the Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) to receive the second highest percentage of votes (47.37 per cent) amongst the unelected opposition candidates. They had lost in the four-cornered fight against the PAP.

The team, consisting Eileen Chong, Faisal Manap, Dr Ong Lue Ping, Jimmy Tan and Michael Thng were contacted by the Returning Officer Han Kok Juan on May 9 and asked to determine among themselves the candidate to be declared elected as NCMP by May 19, according to ELD's media release.

The WP team informed the Returning Officer on Sunday (May 18) that they would nominate Chong, 33, as the candidate to be declared elected as NCMP.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, the number of NCMPs to be elected for GE2025 is 12 minus the number of Opposition MPs elected.

NCMPs are then determined from among contesting opposition candidates, with the candidate receiving the highest percentage of votes being placed first, followed by the other candidates in descending order based on the percentage of votes polled by them, ELD stated.

This year, 10 Opposition MPs were elected, all from the WP.

They are: Party secretary-general Pritam Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong and Fadli Fauzi for Aljunied GRC; He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim and Abdul Muhaimin for Sengkang GRC and Dennis Tan for Hougang SMC.

